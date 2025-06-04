From Personal Shift to Professional Practice: Advancing with Free mE® EFT Level 3

Free mE EFT YU2SHINE.com

Free mE® EFT Launches Mastery-Level Training to Prepare Certified Practitioners for Deep Transformational Work

“Personal transformation lays the groundwork for professional evolution; the shift within becomes the strength we offer the world.” — Tara Mohr

BURKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free mE EFT , a leading-edge emotional and energetic healing method, is proud to announce the launch of Level 3 Practitioner Certification Training — the advanced stage of its holistic education series. Designed for individuals ready to move from personal transformation to professional practice, Level 3 is a mastery-level program integrating intuitive insight, epigenetic clearing, and quantum harmonics for profound client impact.This new certification level builds on Free mEEFT Levels 1 and 2 and introduces specialized practices including:Quantum Harmonics & Vibrational IntegrationGenetic & Collective Energy Field ClearingAdvanced Sabotage Pattern Recognition & ReleaseThe Free mEEFT 3-phase model — Release, Realign, Restore™, a proven framework that facilitates deep emotional shifts and neuro-emotional rewiring. The approach is distinct in its ability to work across mental, emotional, energetic, and epigenetic dimensions.“Free mEEFT Level 3 bridges personal growth and professional service. It’s for those who feel called to transform lives using intuitive intelligence and scientifically grounded techniques,” says the program Founder "Victoria Rader".Graduates of Level 3 are qualified to deliver 1:1 client sessions, using Free mEEFT’s unique combination of energy psychology, intuitive insight, and trauma-informed techniques.For a free introduction to the method, including a demonstration and access to the Quantum Leap eBook, visit: https://MyGiftOffer.com or quantumpersonaldevelopment.comAbout Free mEEFTFree mEEFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) is a revolutionary system for emotional release and reconnection. It combines classic tapping with heart installation, breathwork, energy harmonics, and spiritual insight. The method is designed to help individuals and practitioners release trauma, regulate the nervous system, and realign with purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.