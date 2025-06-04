Submit Release
From Personal Shift to Professional Practice: Advancing with Free mE® EFT Level 3

Free mE EFT

YU2SHINE.com

Free mE® EFT Launches Mastery-Level Training to Prepare Certified Practitioners for Deep Transformational Work

“Personal transformation lays the groundwork for professional evolution; the shift within becomes the strength we offer the world.”
— Tara Mohr
BURKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free mE® EFT, a leading-edge emotional and energetic healing method, is proud to announce the launch of Level 3 Practitioner Certification Training — the advanced stage of its holistic education series. Designed for individuals ready to move from personal transformation to professional practice, Level 3 is a mastery-level program integrating intuitive insight, epigenetic clearing, and quantum harmonics for profound client impact.

This new certification level builds on Free mE® EFT Levels 1 and 2 and introduces specialized practices including:

Quantum Harmonics & Vibrational Integration

Genetic & Collective Energy Field Clearing

Advanced Sabotage Pattern Recognition & Release

The Free mE® EFT 3-phase model — Release, Realign, Restore™, a proven framework that facilitates deep emotional shifts and neuro-emotional rewiring. The approach is distinct in its ability to work across mental, emotional, energetic, and epigenetic dimensions.

“Free mE® EFT Level 3 bridges personal growth and professional service. It’s for those who feel called to transform lives using intuitive intelligence and scientifically grounded techniques,” says the program Founder "Victoria Rader".

Graduates of Level 3 are qualified to deliver 1:1 client sessions, using Free mE® EFT’s unique combination of energy psychology, intuitive insight, and trauma-informed techniques.

For a free introduction to the method, including a demonstration and access to the Quantum Leap eBook, visit:
👉 https://MyGiftOffer.com or quantumpersonaldevelopment.com

About Free mE® EFT

Free mE® EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) is a revolutionary system for emotional release and reconnection. It combines classic tapping with heart installation, breathwork, energy harmonics, and spiritual insight. The method is designed to help individuals and practitioners release trauma, regulate the nervous system, and realign with purpose.

