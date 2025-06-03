Experts and policymakers discuss confidence-building measures and norms in cyberspace at OSCE workshop in Mongolia

Cybersecurity experts and policymakers from Eastern and South-Eastern Europe, Central Asia, South Caucasus and Mongolia explored cyber norms and confidence-building measures (CBMs) at a workshop in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, organized by the OSCE Transnational Threats Department on 27 and 28 May.

The 21 workshop participants discussed the use of and nexus between CBMs — a key element of how states build transparency, co-operation and trust in cyberspace — and cyber norms, which set standards for responsible state conduct.

“The OSCE is the first regional organization to develop and adopt CBMs for cyberspace, providing practical steps and voluntary actions designed to increase transparency, foster communication and build trust. This workshop has been designed with a cross-regional perspective, particularly seeking to highlight good practices from the ASEAN region. I am pleased that we have many expert speakers from ASEAN and the OSCE contributing their valuable insight,” said Alena Kupchyna, OSCE Co-ordinator of Activities to Address Transnational Threats, in her opening remarks.

Through expert-led discussions, the workshop explored national and regional strategies and challenges, highlighting areas for possible future joint efforts. It also facilitated an inter-regional exchange of good practices with experts from Southeast Asia and provided a platform for closer co-operation.

“Mongolia attaches great importance to international collaboration, mutual trust, and the exchange of best practices, which are more vital than ever in safeguarding the integrity and resilience of our shared cyberspace. We have been a steadfast supporter and active participant in confidence-building measures led by the United Nations, the OSCE, and the ASEAN Regional Forum, contributing to regional peace, trust, and security,” said P. Altan-Od, State Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Communications of Mongolia.

During an exercise involving a fictitious cyber incident, participants put their theoretical knowledge to the test. They explored how to use international norms and CBMs during an incident and the role of national preparedness and regional co-operation in responding to cyber threats.

“Cyber confidence-building measures are not just diplomatic niceties — they are essential instruments of peace and security in the digital age. As the cyber domain continues to grow in importance, the need for structured, co-operative approaches to prevent conflict and enhance collective resilience is urgent,” said Marius Stucki, Counsellor, Deputy Head of the Political Section of the Embassy of Switzerland in the People's Republic of China.

The workshop was delivered as part of the OSCE extrabudgetary project, “Activities and customized support for the implementation of OSCE cyber/ICT security confidence-building measures”, with financial support from Switzerland.