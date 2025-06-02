Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,055 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Monday, June 2, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedules for Monday, June 2, 2025, includes the following: 

Monday, June 2 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and others for a press conference, Charleston County Sheriff's Office, 3691 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston, S.C.

Monday, June 2 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Zero Tolerance for Litter Campaign Kickoff Press Conference, Statehouse, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C. 

Monday, June 2 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Crown Your Calling Celebration Press Conference, South Carolina ETV and Public Radio, 1041 George Rogers Boulevard, Columbia, S.C. 

Monday, June 2 at 1:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the SC Career Kids’ Camp at The Center for Advanced Technical Studies, 916 Mount Vernon Church Road, Chapin, S.C.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Monday, June 2, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more