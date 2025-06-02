Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Monday, June 2, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedules for Monday, June 2, 2025, includes the following:

Monday, June 2 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and others for a press conference, Charleston County Sheriff's Office, 3691 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston, S.C.

Monday, June 2 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Zero Tolerance for Litter Campaign Kickoff Press Conference, Statehouse, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, June 2 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Crown Your Calling Celebration Press Conference, South Carolina ETV and Public Radio, 1041 George Rogers Boulevard, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, June 2 at 1:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the SC Career Kids’ Camp at The Center for Advanced Technical Studies, 916 Mount Vernon Church Road, Chapin, S.C.