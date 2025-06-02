Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 2, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of June 2, 2025 include the following:

Monday, June 2 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and other state and local partners for a press conference, Charleston County Sheriff's Office, 3691 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston, S.C.

Monday, June 2 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette spoke at the Zero Tolerance for Litter Campaign Kickoff Press Conference, Statehouse, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, June 2 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette spoke at the Crown Your Calling Celebration Press Conference, South Carolina ETV and Public Radio, 1041 George Rogers Boulevard, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, June 2 at 1:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette attended the SC Career Kids’ Camp at The Center for Advanced Technical Studies, 916 Mount Vernon Church Road, Chapin, S.C.

Thursday, June 5 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the Governor’s Annual Hurricane Tabletop Exercise followed by a press conference, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Note: The press conference will begin at approximately 4:00 PM.

Friday, June 6 to Sunday, June 8: 6:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Carolina Country Music Festival, 812 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: May 27, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of May 27, 2025 included:

Wednesday, May 28

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3430, Liquor Liability and Tort Reform, Statehouse, second floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina House of Representatives and the South Carolina Senate.

Thursday, May 29

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3058, Disclosure of intimate images, Governor’s Office, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

2:45 PM: Agency meeting.

3:30 PM: Agency meeting.

4:15 PM: Policy meeting.

5:40 PM: Policy meeting.

6:15 PM: Agency call.

Friday, May 30

9:00 AM: Agency meeting.

1:00 PM: Agency meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Saturday, May 31

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the retirement ceremony for Major General Van McCarty and presented him the Order of the Palmetto, Lexington Two Performing Arts Center, 3205 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the National Guard’s Change of Command ceremony to welcome South Carolina’s 30th Adjutant General, Major General Robin B. Stilwell, Lexington Two Performing Arts Center, 3205 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Sunday, June 1

1:30 PM: Policy call.

2:30 PM: Agency call.