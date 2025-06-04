Jobstas Launches Free Hiring Access for U.S. and Canadian Employers Amid Labor Shortages and Global Talent Demand

Jobstas logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As U.S. and Canadian employers across healthcare, technology, education, and skilled trades continue to face labor shortages, a new platform is opening the door to global hiring. Jobstas, an AI-supported career network, has announced the launch of its free 30-day hiring access for U.S.- and Canada-based companies, allowing unlimited job postings and direct connections to global job seekers.Founded by two brothers and sons of immigrants, Jobstas was created to support working professionals around the world through a human-centered, video-enabled, and data-driven hiring experience. The platform blends traditional job listings with social-network-style features, offering tools such as smart AI matching, video introductions, and verified direct messaging between employers and candidates.Jobstas connects U.S. and Canadian employers with international candidates from countries including India, Turkey, and Brazil, many of whom are seeking remote roles or relocation opportunities. At the same time, U.S.- and Canada-based jobseekers can explore remote and overseas employment, including more than five million open roles across Europe in fields such as healthcare, technology, and environmental innovation.The platform’s emergence coincides with a growing trend among American and Canadian professionals rethinking their long-term career strategies. Rising living costs, political uncertainty, and a shifting job market are prompting some to consider relocating abroad for greater stability, universal healthcare, and enhanced quality of life.“Jobstas isn’t just about hiring faster,” said a company spokesperson. “It’s about giving people access to opportunities, to global networks, and to a more human hiring process.”With thousands of users already active, Jobstas is positioning itself as a flexible bridge between U.S. and Canadian employers and international talent, while also supporting American and Canadian workers exploring careers beyond national borders.Jobstas is now open to U.S. and Canadian employers and job seekers at no cost. The app is also available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store . Learn more or sign up at: www.jobstas.com About JobstasJobstas is a global career platform connecting employers and job seekers through AI matching, video profiles, and direct communication. Founded by two sons of immigrants, the platform was designed to make hiring more accessible, inclusive, and efficient, especially for small businesses, international candidates, and professionals seeking remote or overseas work. Jobstas is available to both employers and job seekers free of charge during its 30-day U.S. and Canadian launch period.Media Contact:CEO, Founder Mr. Alkan KamaJobstas Recruiting GmbH, Germanyalkan.kama@jobstas.com

