National Park Service Lists Mingus Park Community Building in Coos Bay, Coos County in the National Register of Historic Places

The Mingus Park Community Building (850 W Park Roadway) in Coos Bay, popularly known as the “Scout Cabin,” is among Oregon’s latest entries in the National Register of Historic Places. Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation (SACHP) reviewed the nomination at their February 2025 meeting, recognizing the building’s significance as a rare example of Work Progress Administration (WPA)-constructed Rustic architecture in Coos Bay. The National Park Service, which maintains the National Register of Historic Places, accepted the nomination in May 2025.

Located along the northwest edge of Mingus Park in Coos Bay, the Mingus Park Community Building was designed by local teacher Clarence E. Landes and constructed by WPA workers between December 1939 and July 1940. The building’s construction was part of a broader initiative by the United States government to create infrastructure that provided both employment and lasting public benefits during the Great Depression. The WPA, one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs, was responsible for building thousands of recreational spaces, roads, bridges, and civic buildings across the country.

Like many of the recreational buildings and structures constructed by the WPA, the Mingus Park Community Building exhibits a Rustic style characterized by the use of local materials, hand construction techniques, and rugged finishes. WPA workers used locally sourced timber and quarry stone to craft the one-story building, which is clad in vertically-oriented half-log siding and features a Dutch gable roof. The interior features and finishes, which include a high post-and-beam ceiling, a double-sided stone fireplace, and hanging log benches, maintain the Rustic style of the exterior. The building has experienced only minor modifications in the 85 years since its construction, and it remains one of the only surviving WPA projects in Coos Bay.

Beyond its architectural importance and notable association with New Deal programs, the Mingus Park Community Building has also been an integral part of Coos Bay’s recreational and social life since its completion in 1940. Its original, primary purpose was to serve the local Boy Scouts of America program, which used the space for meetings, skill-building workshops, and overnight training exercises; the building’s nickname, “the Scout Cabin,” reflects this longstanding role in fostering leadership and outdoor education among local youth. In addition to scouting programs, the space has also hosted civic events and strengthened community ties for generations. Throughout the decades, local organizations and volunteers have worked tirelessly to maintain and preserve the building in the face of challenges such as vandalism and budget constraints. The site remains a valued historic and cultural resource in Coos Bay, preserving a tradition of shared experiences and community connection.

To celebrate the building’s recent listing in the National Register of Historic Places, the City of Coos Bay welcomes the community to the Mingus Park Community Building (850 W Park Roadway) for a Cabin Celebration Day on June 28th from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Join generations of those who have cherished this building in honoring its long-standing community legacy!

Recognition of the Mingus Park Community Building in the National Register of Historic Places aligns with the goals of the 2024-2033 Oregon Preservation Plan, which encourages the preservation and documentation of historically significant places that contribute to Oregon's cultural and architectural history. The National Register is maintained by the National Park Service under the authority of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. Properties listed in the National Register are:

Recognized as significant to the nation, state, or community;

Considered in the planning of federal or federally-assisted projects;

Eligible for federal tax benefits;

Qualified for historic preservation grants when funds are available;

Eligible for leniency in meeting certain building code requirements;

Subject to local laws pertaining to the conservation and protection of historic resources.

State law in Oregon requires local governments to offer a minimal level of protection for properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places; the decisions about how to accomplish that goal reside with local governments, which also have the authority to create and regulate local historic districts and landmarks.

More information about the National Register and recent Oregon listings are online at oregonheritage.org (under the heading “Designate”).