2024 in review: Chronic wasting disease in Unit 1 in the Panhandle Region

The future

Recent studies have found that hunting can help keep CWD rates of spread and prevalence in check for the long haul. As such, during the 2025-26 Big Game Season Setting process, Fish and Game staff in the Panhandle Region proposed five new controlled hunts for white-tailed deer in the Unit 1 CWD management zone. All five hunts were well supported by the public; therefore, they were recommended to and adopted by the Fish and Game Commission at their March 2025 meeting.

The intent of the new hunts is to reduce CWD transmission and spread, consistent with Fish and Game’s 2021 CWD management strategy. The new hunts numbers are 1115, 1116, 1120, 1121 and 1122 in the Idaho Big Game 2025 Seasons and Rules book.

Between the addition of 100 extra antlered white-tailed deer tags, addition of 1,000 extra antlerless white-tailed deer tags and reduction of 750 antlerless white-tailed deer tags in Unit 1, there is a net increase of 350 extra deer tags available in Unit 1, with a targeted focus to increase harvest within the CWD management zone.

Unit 1 is a popular hunting destination for many white-tailed deer hunters, with almost 7,100 Idaho hunters harvesting more than 2,900 white-tailed deer in Unit 1 in 2023. Fish and Game needs hunters' help to learn more about CWD to help keep white-tailed herds healthy in north Idaho.

Fish and Game’s goal is to maintain healthy big game herds by slowing the spread of CWD and keeping the prevalence rate low. Achieving this goal is not possible without assistance from hunters.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 with any questions.

