The Journalist June-July 2025

Coverage of DM 2025 plus features on podcasts, pickets, pensions, and the mayhem of reporting from Glastonbury.

We have news from your union, including reports on the NUJ delegate meeting in the Spring, and what’s happening in your industry.

Our cover feature goes behind the scenes in the media mosh pit at Glastonbury, something that is not for the faint-hearted! We ask if podcasts should be regulated amid the proliferation of the audio platforms. We look at the value of networking to boost your career, especially if you’re freelance.

And if you’re freelance you can read the Freelance supplement: http://www.londonfreelance.org/fl

If you'd prefer to have a print copy, please change your preferences in MyNUJ on the website or email [email protected].

Christine Buckley

Editor

