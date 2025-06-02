NUJ shocked at Nigel Farage's "baseless" attack on reporters

Reform UK leader falsely accused journalists of being "involved" with protests outside press conference

The NUJ has expressed shock at Nigel Farage’s incorrect allegation that The Herald newspaper reporters were involved in a protest that greeted him at a Reform UK event in Aberdeen.

In an exchange with the publication’s political editor Andrew Learmouth, the Reform UK leader wrongly accused the paper's reporters of being “involved with this group of protesters outside”.

Learmouth denied the claim, saying: "That's not true at all."

Following the press conference, The Herald editor Catherine Salmond commented online: “The idea that The Herald was involved with protests in Aberdeen against Nigel Farage and Reform UK is ridiculous’.

“Attacking the media has become commonplace under Donald Trump in the US and today we have seen it here in Scotland by Reform UK, against The Herald.”

NUJ national organiser for Scotland Nick McGowan-Lowe said: “It is shocking that Nigel Farage, who is seeking to become the next PM, feels free to make baseless attacks without any evidence on the integrity of journalists and blame the press for protests.

“The job of journalists is to report on politicians without fear or favour. All politicians across the political spectrum will at some point, face protests and the overwhelming majority have the sense to understand that the job of journalists is to report that.

“Blaming the press for opposition to their policies may be becoming common in some countries, but politicians should understand that this won't fly with voters here. Attacking the press doesn't demonstrate strength: it just exposes a thin skin to voters.”

