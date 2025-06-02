Ilham Aliyev received CEO of Schlumberger Overseas S.A

AZERBAIJAN, June 2 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Executive Officer of the US-based Schlumberger Overseas S.A. (SLB), on June 2.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the significance of the Anniversary International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, held as part of Baku Energy Week. They highlighted that these events serve as important platforms for discussions on global energy issues.

The successful projects carried out by Schlumberger Overseas S.A. in Azerbaijan were acknowledged, with special emphasis on the company’s 30-year involvement in developing Azerbaijan’s oil and gas fields. The importance of continuing cooperation with SOCAR and bp was also underlined.

Information was shared about a potential project to utilize geothermal energy sources in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts, to be undertaken by the company in partnership with “SOCAR Green.”

The discussion concluded with an exchange of views on the prospects for future cooperation between Azerbaijan and Schlumberger Overseas S.A.