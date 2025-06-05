Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the establishment of the Organizing Committee for the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13)

AZERBAIJAN, June 5 - Guided by Article 109, paragraph 32 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and with the aim of ensuring the organization and hosting of the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), I hereby resolve:

1. To establish an Organizing Committee with the following composition in connection with the holding of the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) in 2026 in Baku.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee

Samir Nuriyev – Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Members of the Organizing Committee:

Anar Guliyev – Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, National Coordinator of the 13th Session of the World Urban Planning Forum

Sahil Babayev – Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Jeyhun Bayramov – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mikayil Jabbarov – Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Vilayat Eyvazov – Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farah Aliyeva – Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Emin Amrullayev – Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Hikmat Hajiyev – Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Kamaladdin Heydarov – Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Shahmar Movsumov – Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Teymur Musayev – Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Zeynal Naghdaliyev – Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Rashad Nabiyev – Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Arif Samadov – Chief of the Protocol Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Shahin Bagirov – Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Vugar Ahmadov – Chairman of the “Azerishig” Open Joint Stock Company

Aygun Aliyeva – Executive Director of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Eldar Azizov – Head of the Baku City Executive Power

Sabina Hajiyeva – Head of the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Vusal Huseynov – Chief of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Elbay Gasimzada – Chairman of the Board of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan

Elchin Guliyev – Chief of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Vugar Gurbanov – Executive Director of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB)

Jeyran Mahmudova – Rector of Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art

Saleh Mammadov – Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads

Gulchohra Mammadova – Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction

Zaur Mikayilov – Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Reserves Agency

Ilgar Musayev – Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Naghiyev – Chief of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Fuad Naghiyev – Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Balababa Rzayev – President of the “Azerenerji” Open Joint Stock Company

Gulshan Rzayeva – Deputy Chief of Staff of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Umayra Taghiyeva - Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Saadat Yusifova – Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

2. The Organizing Committee established by Part 1 of this Order shall:

2.1. Prepare and implement an Action Plan for the organization and hosting of the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13);

2.2. Take measures related to the establishment of an operational company.

3. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall ensure the financing of the implementation of the Action Plan referred to in paragraph 2.1 of this Order and take measures to resolve other necessary matters.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 5 June 2025