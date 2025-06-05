Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the establishment of the Organizing Committee for the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13)
AZERBAIJAN, June 5 - Guided by Article 109, paragraph 32 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and with the aim of ensuring the organization and hosting of the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), I hereby resolve:
1. To establish an Organizing Committee with the following composition in connection with the holding of the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) in 2026 in Baku.
Chairman of the Organizing Committee
Samir Nuriyev – Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Members of the Organizing Committee:
Anar Guliyev – Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, National Coordinator of the 13th Session of the World Urban Planning Forum
Sahil Babayev – Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Jeyhun Bayramov – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mikayil Jabbarov – Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Vilayat Eyvazov – Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Farah Aliyeva – Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Emin Amrullayev – Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Hikmat Hajiyev – Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Kamaladdin Heydarov – Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Shahmar Movsumov – Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Teymur Musayev – Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Zeynal Naghdaliyev – Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Rashad Nabiyev – Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Arif Samadov – Chief of the Protocol Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Shahin Bagirov – Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Vugar Ahmadov – Chairman of the “Azerishig” Open Joint Stock Company
Aygun Aliyeva – Executive Director of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Eldar Azizov – Head of the Baku City Executive Power
Sabina Hajiyeva – Head of the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Vusal Huseynov – Chief of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Elbay Gasimzada – Chairman of the Board of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan
Elchin Guliyev – Chief of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Vugar Gurbanov – Executive Director of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB)
Jeyran Mahmudova – Rector of Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art
Saleh Mammadov – Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads
Gulchohra Mammadova – Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction
Zaur Mikayilov – Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Reserves Agency
Ilgar Musayev – Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ali Naghiyev – Chief of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Fuad Naghiyev – Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Balababa Rzayev – President of the “Azerenerji” Open Joint Stock Company
Gulshan Rzayeva – Deputy Chief of Staff of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Umayra Taghiyeva - Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Saadat Yusifova – Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
2. The Organizing Committee established by Part 1 of this Order shall:
2.1. Prepare and implement an Action Plan for the organization and hosting of the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13);
2.2. Take measures related to the establishment of an operational company.
3. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall ensure the financing of the implementation of the Action Plan referred to in paragraph 2.1 of this Order and take measures to resolve other necessary matters.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 5 June 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.