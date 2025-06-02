From Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic

AZERBAIJAN, June 2 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Distinguish Mr. President,

On behalf of the citizens of the Slovak Republic, as well as on my own behalf, I congratulate you on your country's national holiday - the Independence Day.

I am pleased to say that relations between Slovakia and Azerbaijan have been good, friendly and have a strong potential for further development. I greatly appreciate that our strategic partnership is strengthening these relations and is opening the new opportunities for cooperation as well. I fondly remember my visit to your beautiful country and our personal meeting during the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. I sincerely look forward to being able to repay your hospitality during your upcoming visit to Slovakia. I am convinced that our meeting will be a valuable impetus for the further successful development of mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries.

Distinguish Mr. President, I wish you, as well as all citizens of Azerbaijan, good health, peace, stability, success and prosperity.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.

Peter Pellegrini

President of the Slovak Republic