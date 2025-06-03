Ken Langone, Philanthropist and Home Depot Co-Founder, to Lead Ribbon Cutting at Purple Crow’s $50M Headquarters.

Purple Crow New Building Purple Crow Logo

Historic Ribbon Cutting at RJR’s Former Home – With Billionaire Investor Ken Langone & Executives from Purple Crow Food Distributor.

This isn’t just a ribbon-cutting—it’s a turning point. "We're proud to celebrate with our community of vendors, customers, and employees who have made this incredible moment possible.” — Dan Calhoun

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ken Langone , Billionaire Investor and Home Depot Co-Founder, to Lead Ribbon Cutting at Purple Crow ’s $50M Headquarters Opening in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.Purple Crow, a leading supplier of Hispanic food products along the East Coast, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new headquarters at Whitaker Park in Winston-Salem, N.C. The company invites news and other media to cover the ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1001 Reynolds Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Abasto Media, a national trade publication serving the Hispanic food and beverage industry, will also relocate its offices to the new facility, further strengthening the connection between the two companies.The event marks a significant milestone for both Purple Crow and the region. The $50 million investment will consolidate operations at the historic Whitaker Park site and is expected to support long-term job growth, offering competitive salaries that are well above the local average. The move by Abasto Media—already a key industry voice—adds another layer of strategic alignment and growth.Honoring the Past, Building the FutureAs part of the ceremony, executives from R.J. Reynolds (RJR) will present Purple Crow’s board with the original shovel used to break ground on the facility in 1958 — a symbolic gesture linking the site’s legacy to a forward-looking role in North Carolina’s economy.The program will feature:• Ribbon-cutting ceremony• Keynote remarksIn attendance will be:• Mayor Allen Joines, City of Winston-Salem• Chief William Penn, Winston-Salem Police Department• Mayor Pro Tempore Denise D. Adams, City of Winston-Salem• Representatives from North Carolina’s Senate and Congressional offices• Claudia Velasco Osorio, Consul General of Mexico in RaleighInvestors and Board Members Present Include:• Ken Langone, philanthropist and co-founder of The Home Depot• Thomas L. Teague, President and CEO, Salem Corporation• Carlos Evans, former EVP, Wells Fargo Al Carey , Executive Chairman, Unifi, Inc., and former CEO, PepsiCo North America• Bruce M. Langone, President, Invemed Associates, LLC• Steve Spinner, former Chairman and CEO of United Natural Foods (UNFI)• Dan Calhoun, President and CEO of Purple Crow and Abasto Media• Nathaniel Calhoun, EVP of Purple Crow• Phil Calhoun, EVP of Purple Crow"This isn’t just a ribbon-cutting—it’s a turning point," said Dan Calhoun, President of Purple Crow. "We're proud to celebrate with our community of vendors, customers, and employees who have made this incredible moment possible."Media coverage is welcome. To schedule one-on-one interviews with VIP guests, please contact Gus Calabro at gcalabro@abasto.com (336) 486-2424 or Lucy Calhoun at lucycalhoun@purplecrow.com (336) 749-4562.We’d love to have members of the press join us for what promises to be a memorable evening of conversation, connection, and great hospitality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.