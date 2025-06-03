Censinet Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Third-Party Risk Management Technology Solutions

As cyber threats and compliance complexity intensify across the healthcare ecosystem solutions like Censinet RiskOps are essential to protecting patient safety and strengthening enterprise resilience.” — Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censinet , the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 GartnerMarket Guide for Third-Party Risk Management Technology Solutions. According to Gartner: “legal, compliance, risk and procurement leaders can use this research to identify technology solutions and risk domains for managing and mitigating third-party risk. TPRM platforms offer versatile capabilities that support supply chain, IT, cybersecurity, procurement, legal and compliance functions.”“We believe Censinet’s inclusion in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for TPRM validates the Company’s differentiated focus on healthcare and our commitment to helping organizations assess, manage, and mitigate risk in alignment with security best practices and healthcare regulations—delivering meaningful results with unparalleled speed and effectiveness,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “As cyber threats and compliance complexity intensify across the healthcare ecosystem, purpose-built solutions like Censinet RiskOps are essential to protecting patient safety and strengthening long-term enterprise resilience.”Censinet Delivers on Gartner’s Market RecommendationsThe 2025 Gartner Market Guide outlines key recommendations for selecting and scaling a successful third-party risk management program. We believe Censinet RiskOpsTM aligns strongly with these recommendations, enabling healthcare organizations to meet current TPRM demands and prepare for future complexity:End-to-end lifecycle coverage: Censinet RiskOps supports the full TPRM lifecycle—from rapid onboarding and evidence collection to CAPs, remediation, continuous monitoring, reporting, reassessments, and offboarding. The platform enables seamless collaboration across IT, cybersecurity, compliance, legal, procurement, and clinical teams to ensure complete risk visibility and accountability.Adaptability and scalability: Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps helps organizations scale third-party risk management across evolving and expanding third-party ecosystems—keeping TPRM continuously aligned with emerging risks and regulations. Its modular architecture and AI-driven automation enable rapid program growth without added staff, high costs, or long implementation cycles.Defined, “must-have” capabilities out of the box: Censinet delivers all critical capabilities outlined in the Market Guide—a true “TPRM program in a box”—including third- and fourth-party risk management, continuous monitoring, workflow automation, collaboration, and dynamic reporting, all without the configuration burdens of traditional GRC tools.Flexible deployment and integration: Censinet enables fast, streamlined deployment through modern APIs for rapid integration with existing IT, GRC, and procurement systems. The platform accelerates time to value by avoiding lengthy configuration delays, helping minimize total cost of ownership and enabling healthcare organizations to expand risk programs efficiently and cost-effectively.To us, Censinet’s inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide reinforces its leadership in delivering a healthcare-specific TPRM platform that combines automation, scalability, and cross-functional collaboration— we believe exactly as recommended by Gartner for building resilient, efficient risk management programs.Gartner DisclaimerGartner, Market Guide for Third-Party Risk Management Technology Solutions, Antonia Donaldson, et al., 5 May 2025.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in theU.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.

