Censinet Appoints Cambrey Ware as Chief Commercial Officer

Industry Veteran Brings 20+ Years of Strategic Leadership and Success Scaling Healthcare SaaS Growth to Advance Censinet’s Leadership in Cyber GRC

Healthcare delivery organizations and their vendor partners need a smarter, faster, and more scalable approach to risk management—and Censinet is delivering just that.” — Cambrey Ware, Chief Commercial Officer, Censinet

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Censinet , the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced that Cambrey Ware has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. Cambrey brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare technology sales and commercial leadership, with a proven track record of accelerating revenue, scaling growth, and building high-performing teams aligned to strategic business goals. At Censinet, Cambrey will oversee all commercial functions, including sales, marketing, customer success, and strategic partnerships.“Cambrey brings a rare combination of strategic vision, executive leadership, and commercial excellence to Censinet,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “She has a proven track record of accelerating revenue growth, winning new business, and deepening customer relationships, all while developing high-performing teams and building trusted partnerships. Her deep experience and approachable leadership style makes her uniquely qualified to help scale our growth and rapidly expand our impact across the industry—I am excited to work with Cambrey as we advance our mission to take the risk out of healthcare.”As cyberattacks escalate and regulatory pressures intensify, healthcare organizations need a smarter, more collaborative approach to managing risk. Censinet has become the trusted partner for providers, payers, and vendors seeking to strengthen cybersecurity across the healthcare ecosystem. Cambrey Ware joins Censinet at a pivotal moment, as the company accelerates its next phase of growth—driven by its Censinet AI™ infrastructure and purpose-built Cyber GRC platform that is transforming how the industry manages cybersecurity and AI-related risk.“I’m thrilled to join Censinet at such a critical moment for healthcare cybersecurity and the Company,” said Cambrey Ware, Chief Commercial Officer of Censinet. “Healthcare delivery organizations and their vendor partners need a smarter, faster, and more scalable approach to risk management—and Censinet is delivering just that. I’m honored to help drive the next chapter of growth and customer success with a mission-driven team that’s truly committed to taking risk out of healthcare.”Cambrey most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Protenus, where she led the sales and business development teams and managed strategic partnerships. At Protenus, she introduced a unified commercial strategy and grew revenue over 30% in two years, helping to position the company for an early exit. Previously, she was Chief Growth Officer at Lirio, where she led sales, marketing, customer experience and strategic partnerships. Through her leadership, the team expanded the company’s customer footprint and increased revenue through new business and partner-driven growth. Most notably, she landed the first strategic partnership in company history with a global innovator in IT and business services. Ware also held senior commercial leadership roles at Staywell, which was acquired by WebMD in 2020. During her eight and a half year tenure at HealthStream, she consistently accelerated sales performance, built high-performing teams, and exceeded sales targets.A graduate of Jacksonville State University with a BA in Political Science, Cambrey holds an MBA in Healthcare Leadership from the University of Tennessee. She serves as an advisor to the University of Tennessee Digital Marketing Program and has been a member of both the Women in Business Leadership (WBL) association and Chief, the largest network of senior women executives.To learn more about Cambrey Ware and other members of the Censinet leadership team, please visit www.censinet.com/about/leadership-team About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™ delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.# # #

