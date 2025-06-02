Workman Trading Co. Gives Back to First Responders

At Workman, we've made it our mission to support trade workers, first responders, and military veterans through donations and fundraising events.

First Responder Departments Can Earn up to 10% of Sales Through June

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workman, makers of humorously themed gear and apparel representing hard-working tradesmen, first responders and military veterans, is celebrating first responders with its third annual First Responder Month fundraiser. The promotion allows public safety departments across the U.S. to partner with Workman to raise money and awareness in their own communities through June, with a portion of every purchase going back to organizations that sign up.Departments can quickly register using an easy online form. When anyone shops on workmanusa.com using a department’s custom promo code, that department earns 5-10% from each purchase (depending on volume of sales). After the campaign ends, each registered department will receive a check with their total earnings.“Our mission at Workman is to support and represent the men and women who do some of the toughest jobs in our communities, including our first responders,” said Ian White, CEO of Workman Trading Company. “We’re proud to give back to police, firefighters, EMTs and other first responders who keep our communities safe – communities like our hometown of Valparaiso, Nebraska, where our 2023 First Responders Month promotion raised $30,000 for a much-needed ambulance for the rural fire department there.”Now in its third year, Workman’s First Responder Month fundraiser has not only helped first responders connect with their local communities but has also helped raise money that can make a real difference. Standard earnings are 5% per purchase, with an additional 2.5% volume bonus for sales over $5,000 or an additional 5% volume bonus for sales over $7,500. Registration and onboarding is open, with fundraising occurring between May 1 and June 30, 2025. Payouts will be received between July 1-31, 2025.All public safety and first responder organizations qualify to participate. This includes, but is not limited to, fire departments, police departments, emergency medical services, search and rescue teams, emergency management, and 911 dispatch centers. If organizations are unsure whether they qualify, or if they have any questions about the promotion, they can contact the Workman team at support@workmanusa.com.About Workman Trading CompanyIan and Eli White, founders of Workman, were raised in a close-knit, trade-focused community in rural Nebraska. Growing up, their father owned a business centered on trades, and they witnessed firsthand the underrepresentation and lack of appreciation for tradesmen. This inspired them to take action. Since its inception in 2022, Workman has been dedicated to crafting gear and apparel that represents the hard-working men and women of the blue-collar workforce.###

