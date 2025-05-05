Enter North Carolina’s College Savings 529 Day Dreamchaser Sweepstakes

North Carolina's National College Savings Program (NC 529) is giving away $1,529 in their 529 Day Dreamchaser Sweepstakes.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Savings Day is May 29, a day to raise awareness about the value of planning and saving for education expenses. To celebrate, North Carolina's National College Savings Program (NC 529) is giving away $1,529 in their 529 Day Dreamchaser Sweepstakes.To encourage North Carolina families to open and contribute to an NC 529 college savings account, NC 529 will contribute $1,529 to one account that is opened and has contributions during the month of May. Additional qualifying actions, like setting up recurring contributions, will earn more entries and increase the chance of winning. Enrollment in the program is easy. Go to cfnc.org/save-for-college/nc-529-promotion for more information on how to enter the sweepstakes.“Almost every week, NC 529 engages with individuals and families across the state to make sure they know about the North Carolina plan and how beneficial those savings can be for the future,” said Tia Anderson, program services representative for NC 529 and NC Assist at College Foundation, Inc. (CFI). “We hope the sweepstakes inspires people in our state to open an account and begin contributing towards their child’s future.”NC 529 will also host an educational webinar on May 29 at 11 a.m. During the virtual event, participants will learn about 529 savings plan benefits, why starting early helps to build funds and how easy it is to open an 529 college savings account. To register for the free webinar, click here A popular way to saveIn the past 10 years, Americans have seen the advantage of saving for education with 529 plans. According to College Savings Plans Network (CSPN), there are currently 17 million active 529 plan accounts nationwide, an increase of nearly 40% since 2015. Like the rest of the country, North Carolinians have also increased their 529 contributions. There are 171,295 NC 529 Accounts, up from 127,823 education savings accounts just a decade ago.The key advantages of an 529 savings account includes:• Tax benefit – NC 529 Accounts earnings grow tax-free. As long as you use the funds for qualified education expenses, the investment earnings do not incur North Carolina and federal taxes.• Anyone can contribute – NC 529 Accounts are not limited to just parental contributions. Grandparents, friends and other family members can all contribute to an account to help save for education.• Range of qualified education expenses – NC 529 Accounts cover a wide range of educational expenses. Funds can be used for tuition, books, fees, room and board, a computer, student loan payments and more.• Funds aren’t limited to just a college education – NC 529 Accounts may also be used for educational expenses outside of a college education. Funds can be used for career and technical educations, apprenticeship programs, special needs equipment and K-12 tuition.• Flexible funds – Account funds aren’t locked into just one individual; they can be moved to fund another’s education needs, by transferring and or adding an additional beneficiary. Excess NC 529 funds may also be rolled over to a beneficiary’s Roth IRA for retirement.“We want to encourage families across North Carolina to open or contribute to an existing NC 529 Account, leading to a better financial pathway for students and families in North Carolina,” Anderson said. “Making contributions into a 529 account, for beneficiaries of any age, can be a significant help to pay for educational expenses in the future.”To learn more about investing with the NC 529 Plan, visit our website: CFNC.org/NC529 ###About North Carolina's National College Savings Program (NC 529 Plan)The NC 529 Plan is one of the family of services provided by College for North Carolina (CFNC) to help North Carolinians plan, apply and pay for college. The NC 529 Plan is a program of the State of North Carolina, established and maintained by the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority to meet the requirements of a qualified tuition program under federal tax law; the program is administered by College Foundation, Inc.To learn more about North Carolina's National College Savings Program, its investment objectives, risks and costs, read the Program Description available at CFNC.org/NC529 or call 800-600-3453 toll-free to request. Non-North Carolinians should check with their home state about tax or other benefits associated with investing in its own qualified tuition plan.

