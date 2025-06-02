Missouri Department of Conservation and Ameren Missouri announce new public boundaries for Reform Conservation Area to maintain safety

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The boundaries for public access to the Reform Conservation Area (CA) will be changed this summer to allow Ameren Missouri to further complete planning and preparation for projects to support Missouri’s future energy needs. Thousands of acres in the CA will remain open for year-round public access and continued management by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) to provide quality recreational opportunities, including hiking, nature study, hunting, and fishing to citizens of Missouri. The updated map can be found at Reform Conservation Area | Missouri Department of Conservation.

In the early 1970's, Ameren Missouri purchased much of the area to construct the Callaway Nuclear Power Plant. In 1975, Ameren Missouri entered into a cooperative agreement with the MDC to manage most of the property as a public use area. Starting on July 1, 2025, for the safety of the public and due to future work site requirements, access will only be allowed on the southern part of the property. Until then, area use and regulations will remain the same.

Signs will be updated reflecting the new boundaries and will remain in place until further notice. Rules and regulations for the CA that continues to be open to the public will remain the same, and area users are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the new boundary before visiting Reform CA.