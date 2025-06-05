New Gripping Medical Thriller Delves Deep into the Heart of Hospital Intrigue

Dr Frank J. Edwards DOCTOR WITCH

DOCTOR WITCH: A Jack Forester Thriller by Frank J. Edwards

A wickedly suspenseful novel that also has enormous heart.” — Christine Sneed, author of THE VIRGINITY OF FAMOUS MEN

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed novelist and emergency physician Frank J. Edwards returns with DOCTOR WITCH , a taut, high-stakes standalone medical thriller that plunges readers deep into the underbelly of a medical center teetering on the brink of collapse. This third book in the Jack Forester series can be enjoyed entirely on its own, offering both longtime fans and new readers a riveting story of psychological tension, cybercrime and personal reckoning.At the heart of DOCTOR WITCH is Dr. Jack Forester — a brilliant, battle-worn physician and dean of a medical school who has become one of the most compelling and sympathetic protagonists in the genre. Haunted by past traumas and struggling to protect both his institution and his newly adopted teenage niece, Jack is a man constantly forced to weigh ethical medicine against personal survival. His blend of resilience, vulnerability and quiet heroism makes him a protagonist readers can root for, even as he descends into a tangled web of hospital intrigue and deadly secrets.When a cyber-attack compromises hospital operations and a psychotic former colleague resurfaces with a chilling vendetta, Jack finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that threatens everything he holds dear. A cast of richly developed characters — including his niece Kaitlyn — add depth and complexity to the story by bringing their own secrets, motives and moral gray zones. These characters pulse with life. Whether noble or nefarious, each is written with psychological nuance, making them utterly fascinating to follow.Fans of the previous Jack Forester novels (FINAL MERCY and REAP) will appreciate how DOCTOR WITCH expands the world of New Canterbury Medical Center while also standing firmly on its own. Edwards continues to draw deeply from his own experience as a physician, crafting scenes with surgical precision and a visceral sense of realism that sets his work apart from typical thrillers.Critics agree that Edwards is at the top of his game with this “unique blend of medical drama and cyber-noir suspense”. Readers' Favorite gave DOCTOR WITCH 5 out of 5 stars. Kirkus Reviews praises DOCTOR WITCH as “a smart, suspenseful novel that masterfully intertwines medicine, mystery, and morality.” Christine Sneed, author of THE VIRGINITY OF FAMOUS MEN, calls it “a wickedly suspenseful novel that also has enormous heart.”Highly recommended for fans of Robin Cook, Michael Crichton and Tess Gerritsen — DOCTOR WITCH delivers the medical authenticity, relentless suspense and emotional stakes that readers of high-octane medical thrillers crave.DOCTOR WITCH is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.AUTHOR BIOFrank J. Edwards is a writer, emergency physician, and medical educator. He has published two previous medical thrillers, two nonfiction books, and a collection of poems and stories published by the University of Rochester. His short stories and poems have appeared in literary journals including The Virginia Quarterly Review. He won Louisiana State University’s Eyster Prize in short fiction. Prior to college, he served as a US Army helicopter pilot and after med school earned an MFA in writing from Warren Wilson College. Learn more at www.frankjedwards.com

