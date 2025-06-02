Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Evangelical Presbyterian Church's 150th Anniversary

Programme Director, Mr Musa Mathebula

Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of South Africa, The Right Reverend GS Moyane

Esteemed Members of the Clergy

Premier of the Limpopo Province, Dr Phophi Ramathuba and Members of the Provincial Executive Council

Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr David Masondo

Members of Parliament here present

Leaders of various organisations

Members of the EPCSA

Representatives of Government and Civil Society

Brothers and Sisters in Christ

I greet you all in the name of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

It is with profound humility and gratitude that I stand before you this evening to commemorate a remarkable milestone—the 150th anniversary of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of South Africa.

This sesquicentennial celebration is not merely a reflection of the passage of time but a testament to unwavering faith, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to serving both God and the people of South Africa.

Swa tsakisa ku va laha.

I was fortunate to have been raised by a pastor and have held the values of Christianity close to my heart. As most of you may know, the ANC was launched by believers and has throughout its 113 years of existence been guided by the principles that we have learned from our faith, the most important of these being the instruction to ‘love your neighbour as you love yourself’.

The ANC loves and appreciates the work that the Church and other Faith-based Organisations play in social cohesion, nation-building and moral regeneration in our country. I know people like to say we only go to church when it is election season, but we have shown over and over that this is not the case.

Since the establishment of the EPCSA, in 1875 by the Swiss Mission in South Africa, the church has been a beacon of hope and a pillar of strength for countless communities. From its humble beginnings in Valdezia, Limpopo, the church has expanded its reach, transcending ethnic and cultural boundaries to serve a diverse and dynamic congregation.

The EPCSA's dedication to education, healthcare, and social justice has left an indelible mark on our nation's history. By establishing mission stations, schools, and clinics, the church has played a pivotal role in uplifting marginalized communities and fostering social cohesion.

In October 2024, the EPCSA achieved a significant milestone by reuniting after over 30 years of division. This unification, decided at the 42nd Synod held at Bhuba Lodge, symbolizes the church's commitment to reconciliation and unity.

This act of unity resonates deeply with the words of Jesus in John 17:21: "That all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you." It serves as a powerful reminder that, through faith and humility, divisions can be healed, and communities can be strengthened.

As the Deputy President of the ANC and the Republic of South Africa, I hold a deep understanding that our peaceful nation is not solely a result of our remarkable ideas and leadership. It is also because of God's great mercies that we have not been consumed by apartheid and colonial oppression. As some of you may be following in the news, the fight for our freedom is far from over! We must be united in our efforts to fight for a better and prosperous future for all South Africans. In this endeavour, we as government understand that the role of faith-based organizations, particularly the church, is indispensable.

I believe that in all we do as a country, we must work together as faith-based leaders and political leaders. Historically, politics and religion have always been intertwined. Religion has been claimed to be the source of some of the most remarkable political mobilisations of our times.

Throughout history, the church has been an integral part of the struggle for justice, dignity, and human rights. The church played a critical role in the fight against apartheid in South Africa, standing as a moral compass and a voice for the oppressed.

As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of South Africa, we do so during Africa Month—a time dedicated to reflecting on the shared histories, cultures, and future of our beautiful continent. Africa Month reminds us that our strength lies in our unity as Africans, in our collective efforts to overcome poverty, underdevelopment, and division. It is a time to affirm our commitment to building a continent rooted in peace, justice, and prosperity. In the same way that this church has transcended barriers to serve diverse communities, so too must we deepen our resolve to foster inclusive growth, cultural pride, and social cohesion across the African continent.

As we honour 150 years of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of South Africa, we do so fully aware that the spiritual and moral compass provided by the church has been a guiding light in our journey to build a democratic, united, and prosperous South Africa within a rising Africa.

Even today, in our democratic South Africa, the church remains an indispensable partner in addressing the challenges of poverty, inequality, crime, and social fragmentation.

Government alone cannot address the multitude of challenges confronting our communities today. From unemployment and substance abuse to crime, poverty, and social fragmentation, these issues require a collective societal response. It is for this reason that the African National Congress (ANC) continues to mobilise the church and faith-based organisations to be active partners in addressing the moral, spiritual, and developmental needs of our people. The role of the church goes far beyond the pulpit—it is a beacon of hope and a centre for healing and renewal in our communities.

On behalf of the ANC, I extend gratitude to the leadership of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of South Africa for the EPCSA's commitment to addressing societal challenges—such as poverty, inequality, and social injustice—aligns with our national objectives. Your outreach programs, including food distribution, educational initiatives, and substance abuse counselling, exemplify the church's proactive approach to community development.

The challenges facing our nation—unemployment, gender-based violence, substance abuse, and more—cannot be addressed by the government alone. It is through collaborative efforts with institutions like the EPCSA that we can create sustainable solutions.

In particular, we must unite in our efforts to combat the scourge of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF). The church has a profound moral responsibility to speak out against domestic violence and to promote a culture of mutual respect, dignity, and family cohesion.

Through sermons, community outreach, and family counselling, the church can instil values of compassion, responsibility, and peace. Let us work together to ensure that our communities become sanctuaries for healing, restoration, and safety—especially for women, children, and the most vulnerable among us.

Makholwa,

Let us draw inspiration from Romans 12:10-16, which urges us to "be devoted to one another in love" and "live in harmony with one another." These principles are the foundation of social cohesion and nation-building.

As we celebrate this 150-year milestone, let us therefore, remember that our strength as a nation lies in our unity. Let us reaffirm our commitment to unity, service, and faith. Let us continue to work together—government, church, and civil society—to build a South Africa that is inclusive, just, and prosperous.

Once again, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of South Africa on this momentous occasion. May your legacy of faith and service continue to inspire generations to come.

Inkomo.

Thank you.

May God bless you all.

#GovZAUpdates