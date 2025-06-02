Minister Dion George withdraws Industry Waste Tyre Management Plan approval

Minister Dion George has withdrawn the approval of the Industry Waste Tyre Management Plan (IndWTMP), published on 20 March 2024, to ensure a thorough review.

The decision reflects the new Minister’s commitment to meticulously evaluating policies developed by previous administrations.

The withdrawal will facilitate renewed stakeholder engagement and a refined Plan, with no disruption to existing waste tyre management operations.

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has announced the withdrawal of the approval decision for the Industry Waste Tyre Management Plan (IndWTMP), published under Government Notice 4542 in Government Gazette 50233 on 20 March 2024. This decision reflects the Minister’s commitment to thoroughly reviewing and strengthening environmental policies as a newly appointed leader.

Since taking office, Dr George has prioritised a meticulous evaluation of decisions made by previous administrations. After careful consideration, he has opted to withdraw the IndWTMP approval to allow for a detailed reassessment, ensuring the Plan fully aligns with the Department’s objectives of sustainable waste management and robust governance.

“While the Industry Waste Tyre Management Plan was developed through a prolonged and consultative process, concerns have been raised regarding its alignment with current sector realities and policy intent,” said Minister George. “The withdrawal enables a focused review to ensure the final Plan is implementable, transparent, and fully responsive to the operational and governance complexities facing the sector.”

The withdrawal, authorised under section 10(3) of the Interpretation Act, enables the Department to revisit the Plan with a fine-tooth comb. This process will involve renewed stakeholder engagement and the appointment of an organ of state, likely the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), to refine the Plan, addressing areas such as data accuracy and sector capacity.

“My goal is to deliver a waste tyre management plan that is practical, inclusive, and future-proof,” Minister George added. “This withdrawal is a proactive step to ensure we get it right, building a stronger foundation for the waste tyre industry and environmental justice.”

The Department confirms that existing interim arrangements for waste tyre collection and processing will continue, ensuring no disruption to the sector. Engagements with the National Treasury are underway to secure a sustainable funding model, and further details on the review process will be shared with stakeholders in due course.

