Benchmade Launches Inaugural Steel and Smoke Show to Celebrate Father’s Day and Introduce a New Era of Cutlery

Benchmade’s first ever Steel and Smoke Show fires up on Father’s Day with grilling, live music, factory tours, and debut of the Station Knife national campaign

OREGON CITY, OR, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmade Knife Company proudly announces its first annual Steel and Smoke Show, a flagship event honoring Father’s Day and kicking off summer grilling season. Taking place Saturday, June 7, at Benchmade’s headquarters in Oregon City, the full-day experience will feature live music, hands-on activities, factory tours, chef demos, and a national spotlight on the brand’s new category-defining product—the Father’s Day Limited Edition Station Knife.The Steel and Smoke Show is more than a celebration—it’s a statement around the only tool you need for grilling this summer, the Station Knife. With a national marketing push, including commercial spots and retailer activations, Benchmade is leading a movement in adventure-driven cutlery, blending premium craftsmanship with the spirit of outdoor cooking. The Station Knife anchors this campaign, setting the standard in a new category of culinary tools built for both chefs and explorers – a space that others are just beginning to explore. Purpose built and field tested by chefs and pitmasters alike, it bridges that gap between professional-grade performance and rugged outdoor utility – perfect for the backyard pitmaster or campsite chef as this tool was made for the grill.“Steel and Smoke is about more than knives—it’s about community, celebration, and redefining what great grilling looks like,” said Jon DeAsis, CEO of Benchmade Knife Company. “This is a chance to welcome our customers into our world and show them how the Station Knife is not just a gift—it’s a tool built for moments that matter.”Benchmade Steel and Smoke Show will run from 11AM–4PM where attendees can enjoy live music from Jordan Sings and Friends From Home, factory tours (11AM–1:30PM, reservation required and linked here ), free Lifesharp service on all Benchmade knives, chef demos featuring barbecue recipes and knife techniques, turf seating, lawn games, and family-friendly activities, local food and drink, including pFriem Family Brewers, retail specials at the Benchmade store (9AM–4PM), including exclusive Father’s Day promotions.Benchmade’s Steel and Smoke Show also rolls out nationally with a major celebration at Scheels in Meridian, Idaho, and local activations at select Benchmade retail partners (see full list of partners here ) across the U.S.—from Texas and Florida to Michigan and Montana. These events bring grilling, education, and community engagement directly to customers through in-store experiences, special offers, and exclusive access to Benchmade products.Benchmade’s partnerships with acclaimed pitmasters like Matt Groark and celebrated chefs like Eduardo Garcia bring authenticity and culinary expertise to the product story. Their passion and craft underscore Benchmade’s commitment to making knives that elevate the outdoor cooking experience— with tools that are made for the grill. This is highlighted in Benchmade’s national brand campaign, featuring Matt Groark that can be found here. At the center of this campaign is the Father’s Day Limited Edition Station Knife, launching June 2 with only 750 units available. Built for culinary performance and adventure durability, it features a CPM154 black DLC Battlewash blade, Taiga anodized aluminum handles, and copper detailing, retailing at $500. Each knife comes with a premium branded apron—free with purchase. To further celebrate the occasion, the popular 537GY Bailout will be available at 20% off MSRP from June 2–15 as part of Benchmade’s Father’s Day sale.For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

