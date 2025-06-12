Wipro Joins EarthSoft’s Business Partner Program

[]...this partnership demonstrates our investments in digitizing sustainability, while collaborating with industry leaders to help our clients operationalize sustainability.” — Shannon Kroll, Wipro Consulting’s Global Head of Sustainability

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthSoft proudly welcomes Wipro, a leading technology services and consulting company, as a member of its Business Partner Program.EarthSoft Business Partners implement and configure EQuIS software products. They hold licenses across the full EQuIS suite, and many bring additional expertise in complementary tools and solutions. These partners work closely with multinational corporations to expand EQuIS adoption across global site portfolios—boosting efficiency, sharpening competitive advantage, and driving innovation. [Read more.] EarthSoft CEO Mitch Beard shared, “Wipro has delivered outstanding Tier 1 EQuIS support services for several years to a major oil and gas client across Australia, Europe, and North America. The Wipro and EarthSoft support teams have collaborated seamlessly handling technical support calls and loading hundreds of thousands of laboratory and field Electronic Data Deliverables (EDDs) into EQuIS. Wipro also played a key role in the early testing and development of EQuIS Helios, our AI-powered environmental and geotechnical knowledge management portal that simplifies access to and understanding of both structured and unstructured data.”Wipro brings a unique perspective to the EarthSoft Business Partner Program, as they bring deep sustainability domain expertise enabled through innovative digital capabilities. This distinction can help reduce conflicts of interest at sites involving multiple stakeholders and bring integrated services together.We are proud to welcome Wipro to the EarthSoft Business Partner Program. Their global leadership in digital innovation, investment in AI, and strong commitment to sustainability make them an ideal collaborator. Together, we aim to deliver smarter environmental data solutions that create a meaningful impact for our clients.Speaking on the new partnership, Shannon Kroll, Wipro Consulting’s Global Head of Sustainability, said “As our clients seek innovative solutions to achieve their sustainability goals, this partnership demonstrates our investments in digitizing sustainability, while collaborating with industry leaders to help our clients operationalize sustainability.”About EarthSoft: EarthSoft is the recognized leader for technical data management systems with our flagship product, EQuIS™. Since 1994, EarthSoft operations have been product-centric dedicated to expanding and enriching the capabilities of the EQuIS product line. EQuIS offers a comprehensive solution that centralizes, standardizes, and automates environmental and geotechnical project workflow for efficient data management, visualization, and reporting. Please write info@earthsoft.com, or visit www.earthsoft.com , for further information.

