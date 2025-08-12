Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,479 in the last 365 days.

EarthSoft Responds to Significant Growth in Australia and Asia — Expands with New Staff in Bengaluru and Manila

EarthSoft has built a strong technical support team across Asia-Pacific over the past decade. [...] This investment reinforces our commitment to fast, agile global response and exceptional service.”
— Mitch Beard, EarthSoft CEO
PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EarthSoft has hired multiple new staff in Bengaluru, India and Manila, Philippines, expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region and expanding Help Desk technical support. EarthSoft-Manila now consists of about a dozen staff.

The new staff provide regional technical support, training, and client services for EQuIS users across Asia and Australia. EarthSoft continues to grow regional capabilities meeting increasing demand for EQuIS environmental and geotechnical data management solutions.

EarthSoft has built a strong technical support team across Asia-Pacific over the past decade. Our new staff in Bengaluru and Manila strengthen our support for the growing needs of our clients in the region. This investment reinforces our commitment to fast, agile global response and exceptional service.

– Mitch Beard, EarthSoft CEO

The Bengaluru and Manila teams collaborate with EarthSoft’s global staff delivering consistent, high-quality services to environmental consultants, government agencies, and industrial clients. EarthSoft remains focused on helping organizations manage environmental and geotechnical data efficiently and comply with regulatory standards with its flagship EQuIS software.

Want to learn more about EQuIS?
Request a Demo

Mitch Beard
EarthSoft Inc.
+1 800-649-8855
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EarthSoft Responds to Significant Growth in Australia and Asia — Expands with New Staff in Bengaluru and Manila

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Mining Industry, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more