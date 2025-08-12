EarthSoft Responds to Significant Growth in Australia and Asia — Expands with New Staff in Bengaluru and Manila

EarthSoft has built a strong technical support team across Asia-Pacific over the past decade. [...] This investment reinforces our commitment to fast, agile global response and exceptional service.” — Mitch Beard, EarthSoft CEO

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthSoft has hired multiple new staff in Bengaluru, India and Manila, Philippines, expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region and expanding Help Desk technical support. EarthSoft-Manila now consists of about a dozen staff.The new staff provide regional technical support, training, and client services for EQuIS users across Asia and Australia. EarthSoft continues to grow regional capabilities meeting increasing demand for EQuIS environmental and geotechnical data management solutions.EarthSoft has built a strong technical support team across Asia-Pacific over the past decade. Our new staff in Bengaluru and Manila strengthen our support for the growing needs of our clients in the region. This investment reinforces our commitment to fast, agile global response and exceptional service.– Mitch Beard, EarthSoft CEOThe Bengaluru and Manila teams collaborate with EarthSoft’s global staff delivering consistent, high-quality services to environmental consultants, government agencies, and industrial clients. EarthSoft remains focused on helping organizations manage environmental and geotechnical data efficiently and comply with regulatory standards with its flagship EQuIS software.Want to learn more about EQuIS?

