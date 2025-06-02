Work planned for Reasonover Creek Trail at DuPont State Recreational Forest

The Reasonover Creek Trail at DuPont State Recreational Forest (DSRF) is undergoing improvements that will result in temporary trail closures. Improvements to the 3.5-mile-long trail are part of the DSRF Master Recreation Plan that will accommodate a high level of recreational use while improving environmental sustainability, increasing longevity, reducing erosion and protecting the water quality of nearby streams.

“We are excited to improve this valuable trail,” said Jane Dauster, recreation specialist for DSRF. “Various sections of the trail project are in protected habitat so the trail cannot be relocated. For these sections, we will need to use rock armoring to stabilize the eroding trail, especially near creeks and streams.”

Rock armoring is a trail building repair technique that uses natural stone to stabilize the trail surface. The technique will be used in some sloped sections of trail within the protected habitat areas. The rock armoring will maintain the overall character of the trail while simultaneously improving sustainability and protecting the environment.

DSRF officials anticipate work to begin Monday, June 9 with completion expected by December 2025. The work will be supervised by DSRF staff and will be completed in stages to limit the number of trail closures along Reasonover Creek Trail. Visitors are asked to respect all trail closures while visiting the forest.

For the latest information about trail closures, visit www.ncagr.gov/divisions/nc-forest-service/state-forests/dupont-state-recreational-forest.

