Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market estimated to reach US$3,237.249 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.33%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the deep brain stimulation devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.33% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$3,237.249 million by 2030.The global market for deep brain stimulation devices is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and advancements in technology.Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a surgical procedure that involves implanting a device in the brain to deliver electrical impulses to specific areas, helping to alleviate symptoms of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, and dystonia. The rising incidence of these disorders, coupled with the growing aging population, is expected to drive the demand for DBS devices.The report also highlights the technological advancements in DBS devices, such as the development of rechargeable batteries and the use of directional leads, which allow for more precise targeting of brain regions. These advancements have led to improved outcomes and reduced side effects, making DBS a more attractive treatment option for patients. Additionally, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and the availability of government funding for research and development are expected to further boost the market growth.The market is currently dominated by North America, followed by Europe, due to the high prevalence of neurological disorders in these regions. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing awareness about DBS treatment.Overall, the deep brain stimulation devices market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for effective treatment of neurological disorders. With advancements in technology and rising investments in research and development, the market is expected to witness even greater growth potential in the future.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/deep-brain-stimulation-devices-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the deep brain stimulation devices market that have been covered are Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Medtronic plc, Renishaw plc, NeuroPace Inc, among others.The market analytics report segments the deep brain stimulation devices market as follows:• By Applicationo Parkinson's Diseaseo Epilepsyo Essential Tremoro Dystoniao Others (OCD and Tourette syndrome)• By Product Typeo Single-channel Deep Brain Stimulatorso Dual-channel Deep Brain Stimulators• By End-Usero Hospitalso Ambulatory Surgical Centerso Neurological Clinics• By Geography• North Americao United Stateso Canadao Mexico• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Australiao Singaporeo Indonesiao Others• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Otherso Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo OthersCompanies Profiled:• Boston Scientific Corporation• Abbott• Medtronic plc• Renishaw plc• NeuroPace Inc• Beijing Pinchi Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Ligation Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ligation-devices-market • Global Trocar Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-trocar-devices-market • Insulin Storage Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/insulin-storage-devices-market • Assisted Walking Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/assisted-walking-devices-market • Bathroom And Toilet Assist Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/bathroom-and-toilet-assist-devices-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the deep brain stimulation devices market that have been covered are Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Medtronic plc, Renishaw plc, NeuroPace Inc, among others.The market analytics report segments the deep brain stimulation devices market as follows:• By Applicationo Parkinson's Diseaseo Epilepsyo Essential Tremoro Dystoniao Others (OCD and Tourette syndrome)• By Product Typeo Single-channel Deep Brain Stimulatorso Dual-channel Deep Brain Stimulators• By End-Usero Hospitalso Ambulatory Surgical Centerso Neurological Clinics• By Geography• North Americao United Stateso Canadao Mexico• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Australiao Singaporeo Indonesiao Others• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Otherso Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo OthersCompanies Profiled:• Boston Scientific Corporation• Abbott• Medtronic plc• Renishaw plc• NeuroPace Inc• Beijing Pinchi Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

