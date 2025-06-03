Former Goldman Sachs Exec Turned Matchmaker Now Booking Speaking Engagements on Networking & Relationship Building

From Goldman Sachs to Matchmaking: Leadership & Love

Connection is the currency of leadership. And yet, most people are networking for attention, not relationships. I help them flip that script.” — Cassindy Chao

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Wall Street to soulmates, executive-turned-matchmaker Cassindy Chao is proving that networking and matchmaking have more in common than most people think. Drawing on her career as a Goldman Sachs investment banker and C-suite leader—combined with her current role as an elite relationship coach and matchmaker—Cassindy is now available for speaking engagements and workshops for corporate, professional, and leadership audiences. She recently did speaking events for Ascend Global Leaders, the National Association of Asian American Professionals in New York and also overseas for the Stanford Club in Hong Kong.Her core message?The way we build romantic relationships isn’t so different from how we build professional ones. And most people—especially ambitious professionals—are doing both wrong.Cassindy speaks with clarity, warmth, and candor on the intersection of connection, identity, and emotional intelligence in business. Her talks help high performers ditch outdated networking scripts, build meaningful relationships, and lead with purpose.Featured Topics Include:• “The Mistakes People Make When Trying to Be Authentic” Why oversharing, performing vulnerability, and packaging “humility” often backfire—and what real authenticity looks like.• “Stop Treating Networking Like a Transaction” Learn how to create connection that lasts, deepen trust quickly, and stand out with generosity—not just credentials.• “Why Your Résumé Won’t Build Relationships (But Curiosity Will)” A powerful session on asking better questions, creating emotional resonance, and building a magnetic executive presence.• “The Silent Struggles of Asian Professionals in Executive Spaces” A culturally attuned keynote that unpacks the unspoken challenges Asian leaders face—like managing cultural humility while building personal visibility, and the pressure to perform “model minority” success without true relational support.Cassindy’s lens is unique: she blends data-driven insights from elite matchmaking with lessons from decades in high-stakes leadership environments. Her sessions are especially impactful for ERGs, leadership offsites, DEI programming, and women’s leadership summits.“Connection is the currency of leadership. And yet, most people are networking for attention, not relationships. I help them flip that script.” — Cassindy Chao Cassindy has spoken at the Harvard Club of NY, for the Stanford Club in HK, Chief, Ascend Global Leaders and the National Association of Asian American Professionals and more.About Cassindy Chao:Cassindy Chao is a former Goldman Sachs executive and elite matchmaker who now advises leaders and high-performing professionals on how to build lasting relationships in love and business. She combines her analytical mind with deep emotional intelligence to help people connect with authenticity and strategy.Booking & Media Inquiries:To book Cassindy Chao as a keynote speaker or workshop facilitator, please contact:hello@cassindy.comAvailable for in-person and virtual events worldwide

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.