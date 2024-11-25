AASCEND Celebrates 25 Years of Advocacy and Action for the Autism Community

Aascend Aascend Job Club Life on the Spectrum TV

AASCEND, one of the nation’s oldest adult autism advocacy and action groups, marks its 25th Anniversary on Saturday, December 7, 2024 in San Francisco

Autistic adults have long been underrepresented in advocacy and service initiatives, and we are proud to have been a consistent voice for this community for the past 25 years.” — Greg Yates - AASCEND Co-Chair

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism diagnoses in the United States have surged in recent years, with rates nearly tripling between 2011 and 2022. According to a study published in JAMA Network Open, approximately 1 in 36 children now receives an autism diagnosis, and young adults aged 26-34 have seen a 450% increase in diagnoses. These rising rates underscore the growing need for community support and services for autistic individuals across all ages​. AASCEND (Autism Asperger Spectrum Coalition for Education, Networking, and Development), one of the nation’s oldest adult autism advocacy and action groups, is proud to mark its 25th Anniversary on Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at The Arc of San Francisco. RSVP info@aascend.orgAASCEND is an all-volunteer nonprofit founded in 1999 as a pioneering collaboration of autistic adults, their families, and professionals who work with them. Its founding was built upon the need for solutions for adults on the spectrum, and their families, navigating the post-education world. Its mission is to advance advocacy, education, and action for the neurodivergent community. Grounded in the belief that strength comes from understanding and working together, AASCEND has become a cornerstone for dialogue and support around neurodiversity in the Bay Area and beyond.Over the past 25 years, AASCEND has achieved numerous milestones:Monthly meetings that provide a welcoming space for education and support Job Club that empowers autistic individuals to pursue fulfilling careers.Partnerships with organizations such as the Autism Spectrum Studies program at San Francisco State University, including hosting 10 impactful conferences.Collaborative training programs with the San Francisco Police Department to create autism-aware practices and procedures.The production of educational YouTube TV programming “ Life on the Autism Spectrum ".The development of a thriving Spectrum Employment Community by AASCEND on LinkedIn.“Autistic adults have long been underrepresented in advocacy and service initiatives, and we are proud to have been a consistent voice for this community for the past 25 years,” said Greg Yates, AASCEND’s Co-Chair. “The rise in diagnoses reminds us of the importance of organizations like ours, which champion understanding and action while building an inclusive future for the neurodivergent community.”AASCEND invites all community members, supporters, and allies to join in celebrating its anniversary and reflecting on 25 years of transformative work. The event will include lunch, entertainment and a chance to greet friends both old and new.For more information, visit www.aascend.org About AASCENDAASCEND is a grassroots organization based in San Francisco, uniting autistic adults, families, and professionals to foster understanding, advocacy, and action. From creating safe spaces for support to driving societal change, AASCEND is a leader in neurodiversity inclusion and empowerment.Contact:info@aascend.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.