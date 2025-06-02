Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market projected to surpass US$20.146 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.68%

The electric vehicle infotainment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.68% from US$9.316 billion in 2025 to US$20.146 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the electric vehicle infotainment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.68% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$20.146 billion by 2030.The electric vehicle (EV) industry has been rapidly expanding in recent years, with more and more consumers looking for sustainable transportation options. As a result, the demand for electric vehicles has increased, leading to a rise in the Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market. This market, which includes the technology and systems used in EVs for entertainment and information purposes, is expected to continue its growth in the coming years.This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of EVs, advancements in technology, and the rising demand for connected and autonomous vehicles.One of the key factors driving the growth of the Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market is the increasing focus on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions. With governments around the world implementing stricter regulations on emissions, more consumers are turning to EVs as a greener alternative to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. This has led to a surge in demand for EVs, which in turn, has boosted the demand for infotainment systems in these vehicles.The Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market is also seeing a rise in partnerships and collaborations between automotive and technology companies. This has led to the development of advanced infotainment systems that offer features such as voice recognition, navigation , and connectivity to smartphones and other devices. With the continuous advancements in technology, the Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market is expected to witness further growth and innovation in the coming years.As the world continues to shift towards sustainable transportation, the Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market is poised for significant growth. Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/electric-vehicle-infotainment-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the electric vehicle infotainment market that have been covered are Panasonic Corporation, Samsung, Pioneer Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Garmin Ltd., Visteon Corporation, among others.The market analytics report segments the electric vehicle infotainment market as follows:By Product Type• Audio Units• Display Units• Navigation Systems• Connectivity Solutions• Voice Control Systems• Rear-Seat Entertainment SystemsBy Connectivity Type• Embedded Connectivity• Tethered Connectivity• Integrated ConnectivityBy Vehicle Type• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)• Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles (PHEVs)• Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo UKo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Indiao Indonesiao Taiwano Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Panasonic Corporation• Samsung• Pioneer Corporation• Continental AG• Robert Bosch GmbH• Garmin Ltd.• Visteon Corporation• KENWOOD• Audi• JVC USA 