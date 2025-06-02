Water and Sanitation on 2025 South African Youth Water Prize winners

The Department of Water and Sanitation hosted the 2025 National South African Youth Water Prize (SAYWP) finals on Friday, 30 May, at the Protea Hotel Rhodesfield in Kempton Park. This prestigious competition continues to empower young South Africans to become future leaders in the water and sanitation sector through science and innovation.

Two Grade 11 learners from Adam’s College in KwaZulu-Natal, Elihle Msomi and Snazo Nzama, were announced as the 2025 national winners. Their project, titled “The Aqua Crusader”, is an innovative water education and awareness campaign aimed at promoting responsible water use within communities.

As national champions, Msomi and Nzama will represent South Africa at the international Stockholm Junior Water Prize in Sweden this August. Their achievement marks a significant milestone in youth participation in science-led solutions to environmental challenges.

Deputy Director-General Mathye praised the learners, teachers, and parents for their dedication, saying the competition showcased the depth of talent among the country's youth.

“It is truly inspiring to witness such passion and innovation from young people. As a country facing water scarcity, climate change and drought, we need this kind of energy and thinking. We are committed to creating more opportunities for young people to get involved in the water and sanitation sector,” he said.

The Department of Water and Sanitation reaffirmed its strong commitment to attracting young talent to the sector. All provincial SAYWP winners were awarded a total of 16 bursaries to pursue careers in science, engineering and related fields that are essential for the future of the country’s water resources.

Speaking with joy and pride, Nzama said: “I am truly excited and over the moon. I never imagined we would achieve this, but through God’s grace and the support of our families, teachers and friends, we made it. I can now follow my dream of becoming a microbiologist. I hope our story inspires others. We are the future of this country, and we must lead by example.”

Msomi added: “When they announced that KwaZulu-Natal had won, it felt like a dream. All our hard work and sleepless nights were worth it. I am especially grateful for the bursary, which will allow me to pursue civil engineering and make a real impact in the sector.”

As the Department congratulates these two young innovators, it also celebrates the role of educators and mentors who help unlock the potential of young South Africans. The Department will continue working closely with the Department of Basic Education to strengthen water education and create more pathways for young people to participate meaningfully in the sector.

