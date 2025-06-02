ALLEN MEDIA GROUP RETAINS MOELIS TO SELL TELEVISION STATIONS

Sale of Television Stations Will Significantly Reduce Allen Media Group’s Debt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) today announced that it has engaged Moelis & Company LLC (Moelis), a leading global independent investment bank, as its financial advisor to assist AMG in evaluating various financial and strategic alternatives to position AMG for future success and to maximize the value of its assets. As part of this strategic arrangement, Moelis will advise AMG in the sale of its ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX affiliated television stations in 21 U.S. markets. AMG has invested over $1 billion in acquiring television stations over the last 6 years and is one of the largest independent privately held owners of Big 4 network affiliated stations.

"Six years ago, Allen Media Group began the process of investing over one billion dollars to acquire big four network-affiliated television stations. We have received numerous inquiries and written offers for most of our television stations and now is the time to explore getting a return on this phenomenal investment," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "We are going to use this opportunity to take a serious look at the offers, and the sale proceeds will be used to significantly reduce our debt."



About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York and Atlanta. Allen Media Group owns/operates 28 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. Allen Media Group also owns the digital streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 74 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 7,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information, visit: www.allenmedia.tv

About Moelis & Company LLC

Moelis & Company LLC is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company LLC’s experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves clients from locations across North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. For further information, please visit: www.moelis.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.