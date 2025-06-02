Wingu Africa Secures $60 Millon Super-Charge East Africa's DigitaI Future

Wingu Africa's Djobouti Data Centre

Accelerated rollout of critical digital infrastructure across Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania supported by Rand Merchant Bank.

This is not just an investment in infrastructure, it’s an investment in Africa’s digital independence.” — Anthony Voscarides, Group CEO at Wingu

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingu Africa , East Africa’s leading carrier-neutral data centre operator, has raised $60 million to fast-track its regional expansion and power the continent’s digital transformation. The funding, provided by Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) , a leading African corporate and investment bank, will support the rollout of next-generation infrastructure across key markets, meeting surging demand for secure, scalable, and interconnected digital ecosystems.Already serving more than 40 top-tier customers, including major telecom and content providers, hyperscalers, and financial institutions, Wingu’s facilities are engineered for high availability, with resilient power, cooling, and security systems designed to support next-generation digital workloads.“This is not just an investment in infrastructure, it’s an investment in Africa’s digital independence,” said Anthony Voscarides, Group CEO at Wingu. “We’re expanding the capacity that will empower innovation, accelerate economic growth, and connect Africa to the future.”With active expansion in its Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania operations, Wingu is accelerating the development of its go-to platform for hyperscale, cloud and enterprise connectivity across the region.Recent milestones include the launch of its second site in Djibouti, which hosts the country’s first integrated cable landing station and data centre. Wingu’s two facilities provide redundancy and access to 12 operational submarine cables, with additional systems planned. Another key achievement is the launch of the AMS-IX Djibouti internet exchange in partnership with AMS-IX, expanding upon the existing DjIX infrastructure.In Ethiopia, Wingu’s Tier III-certified campus houses the ADDIX exchange, establishing a robust foundation for cloud and content acceleration. In Tanzania, the second phase of the Dar es Salaam facility is underway, tripling capacity and introducing advanced infrastructure, including enhanced submarine cable access, to meet growing enterprise and cloud demand.Beyond colocation, Wingu offers Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Cloud as a Service (CaaS), and satellite teleport capabilities. These services provide customers with flexible, low-latency environments that scale with their growth. Digital infrastructure leaders, including Bayobab Africa and Cloudflare, are already leverage Wingu’s platform to deliver critical digital services across the continent.“The mission is clear: to build the digital backbone of Africa,” said Demos Kyriacou, Deputy CEO, COO and Co-Founder. “We’re delivering at scale, with neutrality, trust, and vision, enabling the continent’s digital sovereignty and future growth.”Senior Transactor at RMB, Corrie Cronje, commented, "RMB is proud to support Wingu Africa's commitment to advancing digital growth across the continent. By financing the deployment of essential digital infrastructure throughout East Africa we are investing in a connected future for all."– ENDS –About Wingu AfricaWingu is East Africa’s first specialist carrier-neutral data centre operator, with strategic locations in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. Since 2012, the company has connected African businesses to global digital networks through secure, scalable, and high-performance colocation solutions. Built on technical expertise and regional insight, Wingu ensures carrier neutrality, empowering clients with flexible connectivity options. Committed to excellence in infrastructure, security, and service delivery, Wingu delivers world-class solutions tailored to East Africa’s unique digital landscape. Wingu is jointly owned by its management and Africa Capitalworks Holdings, a specialist investment company that provides permanent equity capital to support growth of mid-market companies in Sub-Saharan Africa.About RMBRand Merchant Bank (RMB) is a leading African corporate and investment bank and part of FirstRand Limited, one of the largest financial services groups in Africa. RMB offers its clients innovative, value-added advisory, funding, trading, corporate banking and principal investing solutions. As a leading African business, RMB’s expansion on the continent is a key growth strategy. RMB has a deal footprint in over 35 countries in Africa, as well as a presence in the UK, USA, India and China.

