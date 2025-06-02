Gulftainer Appoints Farid Belbouab as Group CEO

Farid Belbouab

SHARJAH, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulftainer , the UAE-headquartered global port and logistics solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Farid Belbouab as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2025.Farid is a seasoned supply chain and logistics leader with over 20 years of international experience. He joins Gulftainer from Meratus Group, one of Southeast Asia’s leading maritime and logistics companies, where he served as CEO. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at CMA CGM, driving business growth across Africa and Asia.In his new role, Farid will focus on advancing Gulftainer’s transformation agenda by leveraging innovation and technology to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. He will work closely with the Board, partners, and clients to expand the company’s global footprint and solidify its position as a forward-thinking, customer-centric logistics provider.Farid succeeds Peter Richards, who steps down as Group CEO after an exceptional 38-year tenure, including nearly 20 years at the helm. Peter joined Gulftainer in 1987 and has been instrumental in guiding the company’s evolution from a local UAE terminal operator to an internationally recognized name in port and logistics services. While retiring from day-to-day management, Peter will continue to support Gulftainer in an advisory capacity and as a member of the Executive Board.Reflecting on his journey, Peter Richards said: “Over the years, I have often been asked what makes Gulftainer special. My answer has always been the same - it’s our people, and the pride they take in doing their best for their families and their Gulftainer family. As we continue to focus on delivering long-term value to our customers, I extend my best wishes to Farid and look forward to supporting him in this next chapter.”Commenting on his appointment, Farid Belbouab said: “It is an honor to take on the role of Group CEO at Gulftainer, especially as the company approaches its 50th anniversary. I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Peter and the team, and to working closely with all our stakeholders to drive future growth and excellence.”He added: “I am deeply grateful to Peter for his visionary leadership and commitment over the years. His legacy has shaped Gulftainer into the dynamic organization it is today.”

