Retired and Honored Assistant U. S. Attorney David Hoff Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PARIS, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Hoff is a celebrated attorney from Paris, Illinois whose career ran nearly 50 years, from joining as an associate in 1975 and later becoming a partner in a law firm in Paris, to joining the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois, in 1986 until his retirement, in August 2024. During his 38-year tenure in this US Attorney’s Office, he was honored numerous times for his achievements, including special achievement awards from former Attorney General Janet Reno, the Secretary of the United States Department of Agriculture, and others. He also achieved the highest rating from Martindale Hubbell in 2023 - AV PREEMINENT. While in high school, he once had a different ambition and wrote to J. Herbert Hoover, the Director of the FBI, who responded with a signed personal letter. it was inevitable that David Hoff would become a lawyer. One might say it was in his blood, since his dad’s parents were both lawyers (back when you didn’t have to have a law degree to pass the Illinois state bar exam, and become a licensed lawyer). In 1915, his grandmother ran for and was elected Justice of the Peace, more than four years before women had the right to vote. She was profiled in a published project, titled Her Hat Was in the Ring! This publication identified more than 5,900 women who ran for elective office between 1850 and 1920, before women had the right to vote.

David (he keeps it informal) summarized this in his statement that “The positive and enduring influence that my grandparents, parents, and others had in forging my decisions and later actions as a lawyer are a huge part of whatever success I have had.”

David received his JD from John Marshall Law School, in Chicago, and has been a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, since 1975. Immediately after successfully taking the Illinois bar examination, in 1975, he joined the law firm of Fruin and Andrews, in Paris, Illinois, and later became a partner, before joining the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois in June,1986. From 1986 until 2019, he was primarily assigned civil cases, involving the United States of America, its employees, agencies and departments, while also handling assigned federal criminal cases, beginning with the Reagan Administration and continuing into the Biden Administration (1986-2024). Between 2019 and his retirement, David served as Chief of the Civil Division for this Office.

He built a solid resume, that could take up about 10 pages, and when he retired, he prepared a thank-you speech that was even longer (and thus never delivered.) In 2024 he received a special Certificate of Appreciation for service to the citizens of the US from Attorney General Merrick Garland, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, and the United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois. He is still contributing to the legal community today by continuing to serve as an adjunct instructor for the University of Illinois Police Training Institute, in Champaign, Illinois. He also is certified by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board , so that he can serve in this position. These duties include participating with other faculty members in conducting moot court proceedings for police cadets), since 1998.

David has practiced before the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, the United States District Court and Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of Illinois, Illinois’ Fourth District Appellate Court, state circuit courts throughout the Central District of Illinois, and the Illinois Supreme Court. A partial list of these cases include appearing as an attorney of record in more than eighteen appeals from 2000 – 2024 (excluding cases from 1986 – 2000) in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, and more than one thousand eight hundred cases in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois from February 2021 – 8/31/2024 (excluding cases from 1986 – 02/2021). Hiis awards also include receiving in July 2002 an Award for Superior Service “for exceptional service to the (USDA) Illinois Farm Service Agency in pursuing collection of the largest delinquent farm account.”

He also wrote a chapter in the 1983 edition of Advising Farmers from the Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education.

His innovative thinking and speaking abilities also created opportunities to be a speaker and author of various articles for the IL State Bar, Association, and to be a speaker for various attorney training and education courses presented by the Department of Justice.

David also has an engaging way of relating his life stories and it makes for a delightful podcast. In his two interviews he discusses his internships as a newspaper reporter photographer, as a law student authorized to appear in court with a supervisor for the Edgar County, Il. State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Juvenile Division of the Public Defender for Cook County, Illinois, and how they impacted his decision to become a lawyer.

Although he was busy with his caseload, David still managed to carve out a personal life. He , and his wife Becky, collectively have four children, thirteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. David also has a stepson from a prior marriage.

David will share all sides of his story in the two interviews. As he has explained, “each case is challenging, some more than others, because every case is different, with different unique issues, that must be analyzed and addressed.

I also have learned that the secret to successful legal writing IS HEADINGS!”

Hear more of his take on a lengthy and honorable career in jurisprudence.

