Transformational Coach Susan Hensley Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you're shifting careers, moving across the country, going through a divorce, or preparing for retirement, women of every age face life transitions that can shake our sense of identity and well-being. These changes may be planned or unexpected, but they often spark uncertainty and emotional disruption. Fortunately, with the right support, we can approach these transitions with curiosity, resilience, and renewed purpose.

With over 25 years of experience across journalism, executive leadership, and coaching, Susan Hensley is known for guiding women through personal and professional reinvention. A former HR executive with a deep background in leadership development, she brings a grounded, strategic lens to transformation, pairing it with soulful tools that unlock healing and joy.

Her signature approach weaves together mindfulness, self-inquiry, and creative expression. One of her favorite modalities—art journaling—combines play and insight in a way that bypasses the inner critic and allows authentic self-expression. She explores this concept in her book, Art for Your Sanity: How Art Journaling Can Help You Manage Chaos and Unleash Joy, which she’ll discuss during the interview.

Susan recently brought this message to the TEDx stage in her talk, “Dare to Be Bad: A Path to Joy and Wisdom,” where she shared how letting go of perfectionism and embracing creative play can unlock transformation. Through vulnerable storytelling and a challenge to her audience to “do something badly on purpose,” she invited others to move from fear to freedom.

Whether she’s speaking at wellness retreats, supporting clients through burnout, or helping leaders clarify their purpose, Susan is committed to helping people reconnect with their inner wisdom. Her coaching encourages people to live fully, joyfully, and on their own terms.

“The most important thing I do,” says Susan, “is help people remember who they really are—before the world told them who they were supposed to be.”

When you work with Susan, she will help you find your true worth and reach your full potential. Her mission is to help us to experience freedom and genuine happiness through self-awareness and live a purpose driven life.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Susan Hensley in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday July 8th at 10 a.m. EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-transformational-coach-susan/id1785721253?i=1000716434848

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-transformational-coach-284970817/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/27DCtRNyOOQfmQnyDrRi0B

For more information, please visit https://susan-hensley.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.