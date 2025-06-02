Compost Global Market Forecast 2025–2034: Insights on Size, Growth Factors, Trends & Competitive Landscape

Compost Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Compost Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Compost Market?

The compost market size has seen substantial growth and is projected to continue to flourish in the coming years. Notable growth from $8.15 billion in 2024 to $8.86 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7% can be credited to several factors, including the adoption of home composting, expansion of commercial composting facilities, active food waste reduction programs, the increased usage of compost in agriculture, and the integration of compost into urban planning.

What Is The Forecasted Compost Market Size And What Will Drive Its Future Growth?

The compost market size is projected to continue its remarkable growth, expanding to $13.26 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.6%. This optimistic forecast can be attributed to practices related to the circular economy, efforts for climate change mitigation, increasing awareness of soil health, initiatives for corporate sustainability, and a growing horticulture industry. Major trends predicted for the forecast period include innovations in compostable packaging, waste-to-energy transitions, organic waste legislation, green infrastructure projects, and collaborations aiming for research and innovation.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7214&type=smp

What Factors Are Pushing The Growth Of The Compost Market?

One key growth driver of the compost market is the surging demand for organic farm products. Organic farming widely uses compost to increase soil fertility as it refrains from using synthetic insecticides, growth hormones, antibiotics, chemical fertilizers, and synthetic pesticides. During the COVID-19 epidemic, the demand for organic food increased as consumers leaned more towards foods that enhance immunity and overall health. Organic products, considered high-quality and safer for both the environment and human health, are consequently boosting the compost market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/compost-global-market-report

Who Are The Significant Players In The Compost Market?

Major companies operating in the compost market include MEC Recycling Corporation, Davo's Worm Farms, Veolia Environnement S.A., NutriSoil, Sri Gayathri Biotec, Charlie's Compost, Attero, WormUp LLC, Tadweer- Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center, Dirt Dynasty LLC, McGill Environmental Systems, Kahariam Farms, Mobius Environmental Solutions Inc., WeCare Organics Inc., Michigan Peat Company Inc., Compost Crew, Wormpower, Biophilica LTD, Solum Gruppen AB, Harvest Quest, Primitive Labs Inc., UNCO Industries Inc., Suman Vermi Compost, San Luis Obispo County Worm Farm LLC, Circulus Agtech Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Compost Market?

Strategic partnerships are emerging as a key trend in the compost market. Companies and organizations are forming collaborations with compost manufacturers and service providers to better utilize agricultural and domestic waste.

How Is The Compost Market Segmented?

The compost market is segmented in the following ways –

1 By Product Type: Yard Trimming, Food Waste, Manure, Mushroom Compost, Vermicomposting

2 By Application: Agriculture, Home Gardening, Landscaping, Horticulture, Construction, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Yard Trimming: Grass Clippings, Leaves, Small Branches and Twigs

2 By Food Waste: Fruit and Vegetable Scraps, Cooked Food Waste, Eggshells

3 By Manure: Dairy Manure, Poultry Manure, Horse Manure

4 By Mushroom Compost: Spent Mushroom Substrate, Organic Mushroom Compost Mixes

5 By Vermicomposting: Worm Castings, Vermicompost Mixes

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Compost Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the compost market in 2024, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

AgroScience Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agroscience-global-market-report

Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genetically-modified-crops-global-market-report

Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-implement-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.