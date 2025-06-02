Flyby and noon Partner to Bring AdTech Innovation to Last-Mile Delivery

Flyby and noon partner to introduce a new mobile digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) medium in the last-mile delivery space.

Partnership turns delivery fleet into real-time, location-targeted advertising screens across Dubai.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- noon, the region’s leading digital ecosystem of services and products, has partnered with Flyby to introduce a new mobile digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) medium in the last-mile delivery space. The collaboration brings data-driven, real-time digital advertising to noon’s delivery fleet, giving advertisers new ways to reach consumers on the move.

As part of the rollout, Flyby’s Smart Delivery Box will be deployed across noon’s fleet - including noon Minutes and noon Food delivery bikes - turning these moving assets into a powerful, data-driven advertising platform. noon ads, already a leader in digital retail media, will now expand its offering to give advertisers a new way to reach audiences in high-impact urban environments.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, positioning Flyby’s mobile digital OOH solution as an addition to existing DOOH solutions. Unlike traditional Out-of-Home media, Flyby’s Smart Delivery Boxes move through high-density urban areas, delivering hyper-localised ad placements at the right time, in the right place.

Cheyenne Kamran, CEO, Flyby: “We designed the Smart Delivery Box to create new value in last-mile delivery. With noon, we’re proving that last-mile infrastructure can set new standards for mobility and advertising in the region.”

Fouad Aoun, GM of New Ventures, noon: “We're constantly seeking innovative ways to bring value to our brands and sellers. Flyby’s Smart Delivery Boxes allow us to expand our media network while ensuring that our advertisers get real-time, highly targeted exposure in ways that haven’t been possible before.”

Flyby’s Smart Delivery Box has attracted growing interest across the region from aggregators and advertisers alike. Brands and media buyers looking for dynamic, data-backed audience engagement will benefit from this collaboration, which leverages noon’s extensive reach and Flyby’s innovative technology.

By combining noon’s deep advertiser relationships with Flyby’s cutting-edge AdTech, brands now have access to:

● Advertising Where Static OOH Can’t Reach: Mobile digital ads on noon’s fleet capture urban audiences dynamically.

● Hyper-Targeted Reach: Advertisers can target by location, date, and time, ensuring relevance and efficiency.

● Data-Driven Insights: Brands receive reports on exposure and impressions.

● Seamless Creative Execution: Advertisers don’t need to worry about production or execution complexities. noon and Flyby offer end-to-end creative support, from adapting assets to digital formats to deploying them on the fleet.

This mutually beneficial model not only enhances the impact of noon ads' media offering but also reinforces noon’s vision of digitising its fleet and unlocking new revenue streams while providing advertisers with an unmatched level of flexibility and efficiency in their campaigns.

As Flyby and noon continue to push the boundaries of innovation, a new era where delivery fleets become a key pillar in the advertising economy has started. Advertisers and brands interested in future rollout phases are encouraged to register their interest before regional availability is fully committed.

About Flyby

Flyby is an AdTech company transforming last-mile delivery into a dynamic advertising channel. Its Smart Delivery Boxes combine digital moving OOH advertising with real-time telematics and AI-powered rider safety monitoring. With an R&D centre in Munich and operations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Flyby is driving innovation in mobility, advertising, and road safety.

Learn more at https://flyby.global

About noon.com

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.

Learn more at https://www.noon.com/uae-en/

