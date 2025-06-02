viveEV Expands EV Charging Network with New Installation in Carrollton, Texas

Upcoming Carrollton charging site, located at North Crest Village. TRON 600kW DC fast charger

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- viveEV, a global innovator in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and a division under the South Korea–based Wonik Group, announced the upcoming installation of a new EV charging site at North Crest Village, a high-traffic retail center in Carrollton, Texas. Backed by over 20 years of industry expertise and supported by the $3.5 billion WONIK enterprise and its manufacturing subsidiary, WONIK PNE, viveEV leverages robust R&D and production capabilities across EV charging, battery systems, inspection equipment, and microgrid technologies. The site will feature eight units of viveEV’s flagship 600kW TRON DC fast chargers, supporting the growing demand for high-efficiency charging infrastructure in the United States.Construction is currently underway, and once completed, the site will offer ultra-fast charging for EV drivers in a compact, future-ready format—suitable for both commercial and retail environments. The installation marks another strategic milestone in viveEV’s coast-to-coast deployment plan across North America, and is expected to be operational by early July.“As communities across the U.S. accelerate the transition to electrified transportation, viveEV remains focused on building infrastructure that is fast, intelligent, reliable and built to last,” said Jason Kim, CEO of viveEV. “This project in Carrollton reflects our mission to make EV charging more accessible and reliable through advanced engineering and customer-focused design.”At the core of the Carrollton installation is viveEV’s TRON 600kW DC fast charger , a solution purpose-built for high performance and space efficiency. Despite its ultra-compact footprint—requiring less than one square foot for the power cabinet—this charger delivers an impressive output of up to 600kW per dispenser. It features dynamic power sharing capabilities that allow up to four vehicles to charge simultaneously, significantly reducing idle time and increasing site throughput.The TRON charger is engineered with an advanced airflow system that ensures efficient thermal management, enabling consistent, stable operation even under peak usage conditions. Its user interface runs on Android OS, providing a smooth, responsive experience with intuitive navigation and effortless over-the-air updates. To support diverse vehicle types and user needs, the charger is compatible with both NACS and CCS1 connectors and integrates multiple payment options. In addition, the spring-loaded cable management system keeps charging cables elevated off the ground, minimizing wear and tear while allowing for lightweight, easy handling by drivers.With over 15,000 chargers deployed globally—including a strong presence in Korea and Japan, and an expanding footprint across the U.S.—viveEV continues to deliver technology that sets new benchmarks in reliability, scalability, and user-focused innovation in the EV charging industry.To learn more about how viveEV is advancing EV charging infrastructure in the U.S., visit viveEV’s website and follow us as we drive forward the future of clean, accessible transportation for everyone.

