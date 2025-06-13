Dr. Anthony Clark Releases Highly Anticipated Devotional Recognized as a Prospective Amazon #1 Best Seller

Pastor Dr. Anthony Clark True Word Devotional

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Anthony Clark Releases Highly Anticipated Devotional, True Word Devotional: A Daily Guide to Truth that Frees, on June 17, 2025

Recognized by AMC Consultants Global as a Prospective Amazon #1 Best Seller

Celebrated pastor, gospel trailblazer, and visionary leader Dr. Anthony Clark as he prepares for the launch of his official release of his latest literary work prepared to release on June 17, 2025. True Word Devotional: A Daily Guide to Truth that Frees. Already acknowledged by AMC Consultants Global as a prospective Amazon #1 Best Seller, this spiritually rich and timely devotional offers readers a year-long journey of faith, transformation, and practical biblical wisdom. It is now available for purchase on Amazon

Dr. Clark is widely respected for his longstanding commitment to ministry, music, and media. As the heart behind WYNC 1540AM in Yanceyville, NC—a gospel station known for playing the best in quartet and traditional gospel music—his voice has reached thousands across generations. In addition to his radio ministry, he is the Pastor of True Word of Life Church and the founder and CEO of CE Records, a label that has been instrumental in preserving and promoting traditional gospel excellence.

He is also a key member of the Stellar Award-nominated group, The Clark Brothers, who recently released a new CD project that continues to bless and inspire listeners around the world. With decades of experience in ministry and a respected academic background as an alumnus of Interfaith University, Dr. Clark brings a depth of biblical insight and pastoral care that is clearly reflected in the pages of this new devotional.

True Word Devotional: A Daily Guide to Truth that Frees is a spiritually nourishing tool that offers readers a structured 52-week plan for personal and group growth. Each month focuses on a specific theme—ranging from topics like judgment, grace, praise, and forgiveness, to community, obedience, faith, and restoration. The devotional is uniquely divided into four weekly lessons per month, encouraging readers to dive deeply into scripture, reflect through thought-provoking questions, and engage in prayerful application of God’s Word.

Unlike many devotionals that offer surface-level encouragement, True Word Devotional is designed to lead readers into deeper truth, helping them confront challenges, embrace healing, and cultivate a lifestyle rooted in biblical principles. It equips believers with spiritual tools to navigate life’s ups and downs while keeping their eyes fixed on the promises of God. Whether used for morning devotion, mid-week study, or a year-long church group initiative, this book serves as a faithful companion for anyone longing to walk closer with Christ.

“This devotional was birthed out of years of preaching, teaching, and living through every season of life—good, bad, and in between,” says Dr. Clark. “I wanted to create something that would help people meet God in their everyday reality, not just on Sunday mornings. This book speaks to the heart of what it means to be guided by truth and empowered by grace.”

Readers can expect a comprehensive spiritual roadmap that not only deepens their understanding of scripture but also challenges them to grow in character, faith, and purpose. With themes that resonate across generations, this devotional meets readers where they are and inspires them to live boldly, pray fervently, and love unconditionally.

In an era where many are seeking direction, hope, and spiritual clarity, True Word Devotional serves as a beacon of truth. Through its pages, Dr. Clark brings together his passion for the Word, his love for God’s people, and his commitment to raising up strong, rooted believers who understand who they are in Christ.

Ministries, churches, book clubs, and individuals are encouraged to get their copy today and begin the journey toward deeper spiritual maturity. Bulk ordering options are also available for groups looking to incorporate this powerful devotional into their discipleship and study programs.

True Word Devotional: A Daily Guide to Truth that Frees by Dr. Anthony Clark is now available on Amazon. Begin your journey of faith, freedom, and truth today by visiting: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F9T9K1SW

