Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) Appoints Netcapital Securities CEO Alexandria Fisher as Strategic Advisor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) today announced the appointment of Alexandria Fisher, CEO and CCO of Netcapital Securities Inc., as Strategic Advisor to its Steering Committee. This strategic addition brings world-class regulatory expertise and innovative cross-border fundraising approaches to GECA's leadership team as the organization advances its mission of enabling global, borderless equity crowdfunding Alexandria brings exceptional expertise in regulatory compliance, strategic partnerships, and innovative fundraising methodologies that directly align with GECA's vision of creating a truly connected, global equity crowdfunding ecosystem. As CEO and CCO of Netcapital Securities Inc., she has established herself as a leading voice in expanding access to private capital markets while maintaining the highest compliance standards."Alexandria's deep regulatory expertise and innovative approach to fundraising strategy make her a compelling strategic advisor for GECA," said Andrew Field, Head of the GECA Steering Committee. "Her experience navigating complex compliance requirements while building bridges between different fundraising mechanisms directly supports our mission of creating a truly borderless equity crowdfunding ecosystem."Alexandria's approach to equity crowdfunding sets her apart in the industry through her strategic combination of Regulation CF, Regulation A, and Regulation D offerings to maximize fundraising potential. This innovative methodology allows companies to access both non-accredited and accredited investors simultaneously, creating more comprehensive capital-raising strategies."Companies who look to utilize multiple offering types at the same time are being very strategic," Alexandria explains, "using the Reg CF or Reg A bucket to open the investment opportunity to their broad network, while leveraging Reg D to attract larger investments from accredited investors and venture capitalists."Her work at Netcapital Securities has positioned the platform uniquely in the industry, with Netcapital Securities operating as an SEC-registered, FINRA member broker-dealer and Netcapital Funding Portal as an SEC-registered and FINRA member funding portal, both under the Netcapital Inc. umbrella. This dual status provides strategic flexibility in collaborating across platforms and regulatory frameworks - exactly the type of innovative thinking GECA champions for global equity crowdfunding.Alexandria's regulatory expertise spans alternative investments, private capital markets advisory for both primary offerings and secondary market transactions, broker-dealer compliance, securities regulation, digital asset securities, and regulatory roadmap development. Her previous experience managing regulatory compliance programs at Fidelity Investments, combined with her current role overseeing Netcapital Securities' regulatory framework, provides unique insights into both traditional financial services and emerging crowdfunding models."I'm excited to join GECA's steering committee at this pivotal moment for global equity crowdfunding," said Alexandria. "The industry has tremendous potential to democratize access to capital, but realizing that potential requires strategic thinking about regulatory frameworks, cross-border collaboration, and innovative approaches to investor protection. GECA's mission of creating a borderless ecosystem resonates deeply with my own commitment to expanding access to private capital markets."Alexandria's experience with cross-platform collaboration offers valuable insights for GECA's mission. "Under Reg CF, companies are limited to conducting an offering through only one intermediary at a time, whether that's a funding portal or a broker-dealer," she explains. "Regulation A and Regulation D have no such limitation. Issuers raising capital under either exemption can engage multiple broker-dealers to support and distribute their offering. This flexibility allows issuers to syndicate their deal, working with a network of broker-dealers who can each bring their own investor base to the table."Beyond her regulatory expertise, Alexandria maintains active involvement in the startup ecosystem as an advisor to startup companies, mentor at Techstars, and member of Global Women in Venture Capital (VC) and the Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network (DWEN).Alexandria's appointment comes at a crucial time for GECA as the organization continues building momentum around its "Crowd 2.0" vision - a revolutionary approach to equity crowdfunding that transcends borders and removes unnecessary barriers to investment. Her combination of regulatory expertise, strategic vision, and commitment to democratizing capital access will be invaluable as GECA works to influence policy development, build cross-border frameworks, and create the infrastructure necessary for truly global equity crowdfunding.About Alexandria FisherAlexandria Fisher is CEO and CCO of Netcapital Securities Inc., a seasoned business strategist and compliance specialist passionate about expanding founders' access to funding and investors' access to private capital markets. She previously managed regulatory compliance programs at Fidelity Investments and serves as an advisor to startup companies and mentor at Techstars.About GECAThe Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) is a non-profit organization established to enable global, borderless equity crowdfunding and the innovation and economic growth it creates. GECA connects crowdfunding platforms and stakeholders around the world and advocates for "Crowd 2.0" - a revolutionary approach to equity crowdfunding that transcends borders and removes unnecessary barriers to investment.For more information about GECA and its mission, please visit www.theGECA.org

