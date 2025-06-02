Crooner Brian Evans and Grammy Award winning legend Narada Michael Walden to produce song about soccer icon Lionel Messi

Brian Evans to write and record new song about Lionel Messi. Grammy winning producer Narada Michael Walden will produce.

Narada Michael Walden, music producer of Whitney Houston, Elton John, Lionel Richie and Aretha Franklin will produce new Brian Evans song about Lionel Messi.

Not since Frank Sinatra have I seen anyone with the same presence, and although Messi is not a singer, it does not distract from the reality of this man's presence in front of an audience.” — Brian Evans

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer and crooner Brian Evans, produced by the legendary Grammy Award winning producer Narada Michael Walden, has confirmed he will write and record the original song "Messi."Evans, whose song "At Fenway" was added to The National Baseball Hall of Fame and co-stars William Shatner, has received more than 10 million views on YouTube. The song, which has been played at Fenway Park, is also featured on the Netflix show "BoJack Horseman." Evans, is the only artist ever to film a music video at The Bates Motel, approved by The Alfred Hitchcock Estate for his song "Creature," will also find itself in the upcoming movie "The Jester 2." Dozens of his songs are in film and TV shows across the world. In 2020, Evans filmed a homage to futbol entitled "It's A Beautiful Game." The video co-stars "LaBamba" actor Lou Diamond Phillps, "Breaking Bad" star RJ Mitte (who portrayed Walter, Jr on the show), and is introduced by rapper ICE-T. The song was to debut in various soccer fields, but the video itself completed editing just two weeks prior to the COVID pandemic closed the soccer fields. Even with stadiums closed, the video has received over 1 million views on YouTube.Evans began his career on such television shows as "Full House," and went on to record more than twelve albums in the big band genre. Grammy Magazine called Evans among Norah Jones as "one of this generations most relevant crooners." Evans had stopped performing after the loss of his mother Helen in a tragedy in 2012 (Evans ran for U.S. Congress in 2018 and won the nomination but retracted his bid for office after hospital policy had been changed at his demand pertaining to Sleep Apnea patients), instead writing five fictional novels. One of those novels, "Horrorscope," has recently been adapted into a graphic novel. The graphic novel is being developed to become a TV series. His first live performances have taken place in South America.So, why has Brian Evans decided to record a song about Lionel Messi?"It has taken me a long time to feel inspired musically again," says Evans. "I had never attended soccer games. I didn't know who any of the players were. But one day, a friend showed me Lionel Messi. Not since Frank Sinatra, who I met in 1993, have I seen any human being with the same 'presence' as this man. Watching him was so profound, I literally moved to Florida to attend his games. I was just so moved by his impact on his fans and who clearly is such an authentic and humble person. Not since Frank Sinatra have I seen anyone with the same presence, and although Messi is not a singer, it does not distract from the reality of this man's presence in front of an audience. It truly is incredible."The big band song, to be produced by Walden, will be recorded in English, and Evans hopes it helps to introduce fans who may not speak Spanish to come to know the legend of Messi even more."I want my nephews, who are 11 and 13, to look up to a person like this. I'm even bringing them to a game in July to see him," he says.Brian Evans has performed "The Star Spangled Banner" (the United States national anthem) at 51 major league sports games from The Los Angeles Lakers to The Boston Red Sox. He's looking into singing the anthem for a 52nd time during an Inter-Miami soccer game."I love the team," says Evans. "Watching Messi play is a true 'moment' for anyone. Watching Luis Suarez, and newcomers like Tadeo Allende and Noah Allen develop...it's such a cool thing to witness. I have never seen a sport with such enthusiasm in my life."The song "Messi" will be recorded this year, written by Evans and Walden, and produced by Narada Michael Walden.Ironically, Lionel Messi has been rumored to be named after Lionel Richie, the legendary singer Narada Michael Walden has also produced.Brian's official website is brianevans.com

"At Fenway" - The song previously produced by Narada Michael Walden. Evans wrote the song and co-starred with William Shatner in the music video.

