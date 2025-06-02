Insurance School of Tampa Bay Announces Approval of Four New Continuing Education Courses

LOGO Insurance School of TampaBay isotampabay.com Author CP Kazor - Stories of the Mystery Trust Coffee Break Mug Kazor recording a lecture

Insurance School of Tampa Bay Announces Expansion of Course Offerings.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an online Press Conference, The Insurance School of Tampa Bay was excited to announce the approval of four new continuing education courses designed to enhance the skillset of insurance professionals in our community. With a commitment to providing high-quality education that is both engaging and interesting, we ensure that our students find value in every class we offer.

Christopher Kazor, the Chief Academic Officer of the Insurance School of Tampa Bay, stated, “These classes are going to be both interesting and engaging. We pledge to our students that we will never waste their time; they will always be able to glean something valuable from any of our classes.”

The newly approved courses are:

1. **Annuity Review and Uses** Video Self-Study

- **Course Description**: This class is designed for both new agents and experienced professionals. In the first unit, a comprehensive review of how annuities function will be conducted, exploring their various features and benefits. The course will also examine the key players involved in annuities and their roles in managing these products. Finally, participants will delve into taxation aspects of different types of annuities.

2. **Suitability in Annuity Transactions 2025 Video Self-Study **

- **Course Description**: Are you compliant? Florida implemented significant updates to the suitability in annuity transactions regulations last year as part of its efforts to align with NAIC best practices. This course provides a comprehensive overview of the new legislation, clarifying terms, rules regarding compensation, and disclosure requirements.

3. **Anti-Money Laundering: An Insurance Agent's Guide - Video Self-Study **

- **Course Description**: Money laundering may seem like an innocuous crime with no victims, but it is far from harmless. This up-to-date study explores what money laundering is, how it operates, and its consequences. The course will discuss its damaging effects on the insurance industry and how agents can be part of the solution by understanding and implementing anti-money laundering regulations and procedures.

4. **Insurance Fraud Video Self-Study**

- **Course Description**: This comprehensive video self-study course aims to equip participants with the knowledge and skills to identify, analyze, and combat various facets of insurance fraud. Students will learn to recognize different types of fraud, common schemes, and the broader implications for individuals and the economy, emerging with a robust understanding of this critical issue.

The Insurance School of TampaBay announced that they also offer mandatory continuing education updates for both Property Casualty (P&C) and Life and Health (L&H) licenses. Students holding both P&C and L&H licenses can choose to complete either course for either license.

Each class provides four (4) hours of Continuing Education (CE) credit and is designed for accessibility and flexibility. Our video self-study format allows students to engage with course materials anytime, 24/7, 365 days a year. To successfully complete the course, students must pass a final exam with a minimum score of 70%. With dedicated coursework and our comprehensive student support resources, we are confident that all participants will achieve success.

For additional support, students may request office hours with instructors: Tuesdays are designated for P&C students, while Wednesdays are for L&H students.

During a recent online press conference, Kazor highlighted a unique feature of the Insurance School of TampaBay: "Our weekly office hours have become increasingly popular. They provide all students with the opportunity to meet with an instructor, review their quizzes, and discuss the answers to any missed questions.” Kazor added, “In these sessions, instructors not only provide the correct answers but also guide students on where to find the necessary information to reinforce their understanding of the correct answer.”

For more information or to enroll, please visit our website at www.insuranceschooloftampabay.com or isotampabay.com.

