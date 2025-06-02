Narconon Arrowhead Hosts Celebration for Graduate's 25 Years of Sobriety

Narconon Arrowhead Staff with Bobby Newman and family Bobby Newman

CANADIAN, OK, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Narconon Arrowhead Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Program recently hosted a special celebration as Bobby Newman, a program graduate, marked 25 years of sobriety. Newman, who transformed from a methamphetamine addict facing seven years in prison to a successful Interventionist and Substance Abuse Counselor, returned to the facility to share his success story and inspire current participants in the drug rehabilitation program.Newman's achievement comes at a critical time for Oklahoma, where methamphetamine use rates are nearly twice the national average and meth remains the most common substance involved in overdose deaths statewide. The state has also experienced a shift from prescription opioids to meth as the leading cause of overdose deaths in recent years.Newman's journey began with alcohol at age 14 in Elmore City, Oklahoma. His substance use escalated through high school and college, progressing from alcohol and marijuana to prescription amphetamines and eventually methamphetamine. After dropping out of college and completing trade school, Newman's addiction intensified, leading to multiple DUIs, drug dealing charges, and repeated probation violations."They were going to put me in prison for seven years. My life was a mess. My health was starting to break down. With the help of my family, I started the drug rehab program at Narconon Arrowhead just in time to save my life," Newman recalled.At Narconon Arrowhead, Newman experienced the program's multi-faceted approach to addiction recovery , including nutritional support with vitamins and minerals, a sauna-based detoxification program to eliminate drug residues from the body, and life skills training. The program also emphasized personal responsibility and accountability for past actions."There's so much relief," Newman reported upon completing the program. "It was like a fifty-pound weight lifted off of me. I knew that day that I would never do drugs again."Following his graduation in 2000, Newman transformed his life experiences into a mission to help others overcome addiction. He pursued professional certification, becoming both a Drug Prevention Specialist and Substance Abuse Counselor. Drawing on his personal understanding of addiction's grip and the family dynamics that result from living with an addicted person, Newman developed into a highly effective interventionist in critical, high-stress situations.Newman's work has reached extraordinary scope over the past 25 years. He has delivered drug prevention programs to approximately 135,000 youth across communities, many of them the same areas where he once used and sold drugs. "I knew I had to reach out to the communities where I had been using and selling drugs and give kids the help I didn't get in my teens," Newman explained. His career represents a complete transformation from someone who once contributed to community drug problems to someone who now actively works to solve them.Newman's success as an interventionist stems from his authentic understanding of addiction's progression and his ability to connect with both struggling individuals and their desperate families. His professional credentials, combined with personal experience, have enabled him to help countless families navigate the complex process of getting their loved ones into treatment.At Bobby's 25th anniversary celebration at Narconon Arrowhead this past weekend, he described the uniqueness of the rehab program and his journey through it. "I realized that I didn't have a purpose in life and while on this program I found my purpose which is to help others trapped in addiction."Newman's father, who initially helped him find Narconon, expressed his gratitude: "I searched for a rehab for Bobby to go to and I found Narconon. It not only saved my son's life but my life too. I got my son back."Newman represents what's possible when someone heavily addicted to meth completes the Narconon program. His transformation from drug addict to becoming a counselor who has helped thousands of families shows how the program prepares graduates for meaningful lives of service.Narconon Arrowhead serves individuals struggling with drug addiction at its residential facility in Canadian, Oklahoma. There are thirty other Narconon rehab centers in the US and around the world. The program's unique and comprehensive approach developed by acclaimed author and humanitarian, L. Ron Hubbard, includes a drug-free withdrawal process, a unique detoxification method to help eliminate drug residues and Life Skills Courses that equip graduates with practical tools for maintaining a stable, drug-free life.For more information about creating a new drug-free future through Narconon's rehabilitation program, visit www.narconon.org or call (888) 327-7035.

