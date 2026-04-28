Narconon Marks 60 Years of Proven Results Creating Drug-Free Lives at Oklahoma Conference

Narconon International Conference Governor's Commendation Conference Attendees

Representatives of global drug and alcohol rehabilitation network met in Oklahoma to celebrate six decades of helping individuals achieve lasting sobriety.

Become the best version of yourself for the world around us. Sobriety is obtainable through the Narconon program.” — Narconon Graduate

CANADIAN, OK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executives and staff from 24 Narconon centers across 14 countries gathered in Canadian, Oklahoma this month to mark a milestone six decades in the making, a program that has helped more than 47,000 individuals graduate to a new life free from drugs and alcohol. The Narconon International Conference, hosted at Narconon Arrowhead , the organization’s international training facility for the past 25 years, brought together delegates from the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Mexico, Nepal, Japan, Taiwan and beyond to celebrate the organization’s 60th anniversary and chart the course ahead for a global network dedicated to lasting sobriety.The conference received a formal recognition from the State of Oklahoma . Governor J. Kevin Stitt issued a Governor’s Commendation to Narconon Arrowhead, recognizing Narconon’s six decades of service to individuals and families impacted by substance abuse, and noted Narconon Arrowhead’s contribution in particular to helping Oklahomans pursue sobriety, personal responsibility, and healthier futures, calling the milestone a reflection of a “longstanding commitment to community support and the importance of recovery-focused resources across Oklahoma.” Oklahoma State Representative Jim Grego of House District 17 issued a Citation of Congratulations from the State of Oklahoma, acknowledging Narconon Arrowhead as a flagship rehabilitation and training facility taking a leadership role in the fight against addiction internationally and directing that the citation be issued “in recognition of your outstanding contributions to the State of Oklahoma.”Dhyana Nigro, Executive Director of Narconon International, opened the conference alongside Rubina Qureshi, President of ABLE International . The Association for Better Living and Education (ABLE), provides support and resources to a number of social betterment organizations around the world, with Narconon proudly counted among them. Together, Nigro and Qureshi welcomed attendees and reflected on the past year’s activities and successes across the network. The Narconon program offers a drug-free withdrawal, the New Life Detoxification component and life skills training as its core methodology, setting it apart from conventional treatment approaches.The conference opened with a presentation from Norah Gil, Executive Director of Narconon Jovenes, the newest Narconon facility, which opened in Navojoa, Mexico in October 2025. Narconon Jovenes is the first Narconon center designed exclusively for youth between the ages of 12 and 17, and Gil reported that the community response was immediate, with young people enrolling and beginning the program within weeks of the doors opening.Sashka Dimevska, Executive Director of Narconon Balkan, who has been with the organization since it opened in 2005, spoke about building recognition for the Narconon program throughout Macedonia and the broader Balkans region. Her center has earned 14 certificates for philanthropy and community contributions over the years. Dimevska credited her team’s commitment as the foundation of that success, describing them as “people who believe that every life is worth saving.”Giovanni Citterio, Executive Director of Narconon Southern Europe, has spent more than four decades with the organization. He attributed the success seen across Italy to dedicated Narconon staff and the active participation of graduates and their families in spreading the word about what the program had done for them. He also described a pilot project conducted in Iran where, despite a language barrier, Narconon staff worked with individuals struggling with drug addiction in a small village and successfully guided them through the withdrawal and detoxification portions of the program.Glen Petcavage, Executive Director of Narconon Colorado, spoke about the relationships his center has built through community outreach, working alongside health agencies and local partners throughout Colorado to connect individuals in need with the help the Narconon program provides.The conference also served as a showcase of best practices, with top-performing centers from around the world sharing what has worked in their respective communities, including a presentation reviewing the scientific basis behind the program’s New Life Detoxification process, which combines exercise, dry heat sauna, and a nutritional regimen to address the physical residues of drug and alcohol use. The gathering reinforced that while each Narconon center operates within its own cultural and regional context, the program’s core standards provide the consistency and accountability that drive results globally.The human impact of the program was put into sharp focus through the story of a recent Narconon Arrowhead graduate "M.B.", who came to the facility after struggling with severe alcohol dependency. In his own words: “Become the best version of yourself for the world around us. Sobriety is obtainable through the Narconon program.” He described arriving spiritually, physically and mentally broken, and leaving healthier, clearer, and ready to face life with renewed confidence and purpose.Founded in 1966, Narconon is a global network of drug rehabilitation and drug education centers operating in more than 16 countries. Based on the research and development of author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, the Narconon program addresses addiction through drug-free withdrawal, the New Life Detoxification process, and life skills training. Narconon Arrowhead in Canadian, Oklahoma has served as the organization’s international training center for 25 years and has helped more than 4,700 individuals on their path to recovery.For more information about Narconon, visit narconon.org.

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