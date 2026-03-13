Narconon Alumni Celebrate Long-term Recovery At 60th Anniversary of Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Program

Mr. Tony Bylsma celebrates his 50th Anniversary of being drug free Narconon Program graduates panel discussion Narconon graduates and families celebrate

Global Drug Rehabilitation Leader Marks Six Decades of Lifesaving Work with Graduate Panel and Reunion Celebration

I found something worth fighting for, helping others, and I'm also doing my music.” — Narconon Graduate

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Narconon International commemorated a landmark milestone last weekend as the organization gathered at its Hollywood headquarters to celebrate its Diamond Jubilee. The event brought together graduates, families, and supporters from across the United States to honor the organization's six decades of drug and alcohol rehabilitation work and its growth into a global network of 32 residential drug and alcohol rehab centers operating across 16 nations worldwide.Supporters from across the United States gathered to celebrate a program that saved the lives of many in attendance. They traveled from around the country to reconnect with old friends and congratulate one another on their continued sobriety, a reminder of what is possible at a time when the addiction crisis continues to claim lives across the nation.Even as those gathered celebrated victories over addiction, the work is far from over. With drug overdose remaining the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 44, the crisis continues to devastate families and communities across the country. Narconon International is meeting that challenge head-on, rolling out new drug education materials and approaching its next chapter with a renewed purpose, and a determination to expand its reach for the decades ahead.Against that backdrop, the celebration offered a powerful counterpoint. Narconon hosted a graduate panel that stood as a living testament to what recovery looks like , as alumni shared their personal stories in an open and inspiring discussion before an audience of recent and long-term graduates, their families, and supporters.Narconon International Outreach Coordinator and emcee Danielle Blasco honored the graduates in attendance, asking each to stand and be recognized for the years they have remained drug-free since completing the program.One of the first to be recognized was Tony Bylsma, marking 50 years since his graduation from the Narconon program in St. Louis, Missouri in 1976. In the decades since, Bylsma has dedicated himself to drug education, delivering lectures to hundreds of thousands of school students across the country.Among the panelists was Khallid, a young recording artist whose addiction took hold just as his career was gaining momentum. A graduate within the last five years, his story resonated deeply with the audience. "What started as a $10 problem soon became a $1,000 problem when I signed my first recording contract," he told the crowd. He spoke candidly about the isolation that came with recovery, noting that none of his friends came to see him while he was in the program. Rather than walk away from that experience, he chose to return to Narconon as a certified drug rehab specialist. "I found something worth fighting for, helping others, and I'm also doing my music," he said.Another alumni panelist and former fentanyl user, Stacey, described her experience: “Life had become completely unmanageable; I didn’t care about anyone. And I had come from a good family; we were well-off, but my addiction took me to a really dark place. All the people that had been around me then are either dead or in prison now.” Having completed the program within the past year, she noted, “What I liked about the program was that it was a drug-free withdrawal. Now I have a fresh viewpoint. I’m very present, and I have friendships with people who helped me through that I talk to regularly.”As more stories were shared, a common thread emerged: in nearly every case, it was a close friend or family member who helped the graduate find Narconon and take that first step toward treatment, highlighting the need for greater community education and awareness. Others had tried to stop multiple times without lasting success, unable to overcome the physical cravings and underlying issues which drove them to continue to use. The Narconon program addresses both the physical cravings and the underlying issues with specific program components which provided a workable solution when other programs failed.The program's comprehensive approach was developed by renowned author and humanitarian, L. Ron Hubbard and includes a drug-free withdrawal process, a unique detoxification method to help eliminate drug residues, and Life Skills Courses that equip graduates with practical tools for maintaining a stable, drug-free life.For 60 years, Narconon has worked with those addicted to alcohol and other drugs to build strong, sober lives. This work continues in its 32 locations around the world, including at Narconon Arrowhead, the international flagship center in Oklahoma, and rehab centers in Florida, California, and Colorado. Continental Narconon Rehab and Training Centers help people in Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the United Kingdom.For more information about creating a new drug-free future through Narconon's rehabilitation and prevention program, visit www.narconon.org or call (888) 327-7035.

