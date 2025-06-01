Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Canadian Armed Forces Day

CANADA, June 1 - “For generations, the Canadian Armed Forces have answered the call to serve – upholding our sovereignty with unwavering resolve. On Canadian Armed Forces Day, we honour their sacrifice and service to our great nation.

“In an increasingly dangerous and divided world, the new government will rebuild, rearm, and reinvest in the Canadian Armed Forces. We will rapidly procure new equipment and technology, secure the Arctic, build our defence industrial capacity, create new partnerships, and support our people by making the Armed Forces a lifelong career.

“Our investments will be spent strategically and effectively to put Canada on track to exceed our NATO defence spending target by 2030.

“Now more than ever, we need to defend our sovereignty and invest in the Canadian Armed Forces. We are indebted to those who serve, and we affirm our responsibility to serve them in return.”