Helen Huang Joins Global Women Leaders at UN Event Highlighting Gender Equity and Climate Action

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helen Huang, co-founder and creative director of GOB (Gorgeous Beauty), was invited as a featured speaker at a high-level side event during the 69th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) in March 2025. The event, titled “Enhancing Global Women’s Leadership in Addressing Climate Change,” was co-hosted by the Permanent Mission of Senegal to the UN, the African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN), and the World Madam Foundation.As part of a growing global dialogue on women’s leadership in climate resilience and sustainable development, the event brought together policymakers, UN agencies, business leaders, and civil society. Huang’s participation emphasized the importance of integrating emotional wellness and somatic healing into broader strategies for gender-inclusive climate action.“True empowerment is not symbolic—it’s structural. As women face the frontlines of climate change, we must ensure they are resourced not just to survive, but to lead,” said Huang in her remarks. “I believe care, empathy, and emotional intelligence must be embedded into the systems we design to build a more sustainable and just future.”Through GOB, Huang champions restorative, design-forward wellness experiences that bridge beauty, emotional health, and self-leadership. Her work aligns closely with the mission of the World Madam Foundation and its EmpowerHER Global Women’s Forum, which continues to spotlight women’s potential across entrepreneurship, policy, and public health.The event also underscored the international community’s renewed commitment to gender-responsive climate policy. It served as a platform for action, urging cross-sector collaboration to uplift women in leadership roles across business, technology, education, and community development.“I’m deeply grateful to ARDN and the World Madam Foundation for including me in such a meaningful dialogue,” said Huang. “I look forward to continuing this work with global partners who are equally committed to a more inclusive and emotionally intelligent model of progress.”About GOBGOB (Gorgeous Beauty) is a next-generation wellness brand founded by Helen Huang, focused on emotional restoration, regenerative design, and somatic empowerment. Based in New York City, GOB integrates ancient healing traditions with modern aesthetics to create experiences that support self-leadership, softness, and structural inclusion, particularly for women and underrepresented communities.About Helen HuangHelen Huang is a creative artist whose work spans healthcare, beauty, fashion, theatre, and immersive interactive installations. With a philosophy rooted in the fusion of beauty, functionality, and emotional resonance, her designs invite connection and spark wonder. Inspired by the interplay of light, texture, and space, Helen creates transformative environments that blur the line between reality and imagination. As Creative Director/Chief Strategy Officer of GOB and a core member of the Vermilion Theatre, she brings a multidisciplinary and cross-cultural perspective to her practice.

