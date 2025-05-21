National Ramen Brand Kyuramen Opens New Location in Philadelphia, PA

#1 Toyko Tonkotsu Shouyu Ramen (Best Seller) Pork Tonkatsu Omurice (Popular) Kyuramen Philly location

Strategic Expansion Marks Kyuramen’s Continued Growth Along the East Coast Market

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyuramen , a nationally recognized Japanese ramen restaurant chain with over 40 locations across the U.S., is excited to announce the soft opening of its newest location in Philadelphia. Located at 44 North 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107​, this 3,200-square-foot restaurant will open its doors on April 28, 2025, bringing Kyuramen’s signature ramen dishes and immersive dining experiences to Center City and the surrounding communities.Kyuramen Philly will feature a full menu of fan favorites, including the bestselling #1 Tokyo Tonkotsu Shouyu Ramen, which has sold over half a million bowls nationwide, and the Yin-Yang Bowl, allowing diners to savor two ramen flavors in one. Guests can also enjoy the popular Omurice, a fluffy Japanese omelet served atop flavorful fried rice, which has become a viral sensation on social media. This location will also house Tbaar, Kyuramen’s in-house beverage concept, serving refreshing teas and smoothies that pair perfectly with its ramen offerings.“After trying out Kyuramen’s Omurice for the first time, my wife wouldn’t stop asking to go back,” said Tony Gao, the franchise representative. “Food that keeps people coming back—that’s why we chose to partner with Kyuramen.”Additionally, the Philly location features Kyuramen’s new 2.0 interior design, creating a modern, immersive atmosphere that transports diners to Japan. The space includes a ramen cart-inspired reception, upgraded signature honeycomb booths, and a Japanese wish tree centerpiece adorned with traditional votive plaques. The lighting, décor, and overall ambiance blend contemporary design with traditional Japanese aesthetics, making it ideal for all occasions—from everyday meals to stylish dates and group gatherings.The restaurant offers seating for 90 guests, including five signature honeycomb booths and three unique sake bottle-style tables. Private dining options include three rooms seating six guests each, one room for up to eight, and another for up to ten.Strategically located in the Market East neighborhood, Kyuramen Philly benefits from heavy foot traffic near major landmarks such as Chinatown, the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and Reading Terminal Market, making it an accessible and attractive destination for both locals and tourists.This opening continues the Kyuramen’s mission to deliver authentic Japanese ramen to communities across the U.S. With plans to expand to 200 locations by 2025, Kyuramen remains dedicated to offering a warm and welcoming dining experience for all. For more information, visit www.kyuramen.com and follow @kyuramen.official on Instagram.About KyuramenKyuramen is committed to delivering an authentic ramen experience using fresh, high-quality ingredients to create a variety of classic and contemporary ramen dishes. With over 40 locations across the U.S., Kyuramen continues to expand, offering its signature ramen and warm atmosphere to food lovers nationwide.

