Anchora Advisory and NormannPartners Announce Strategic Global Collaboration

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anchora Advisory , a global consortium of advisors and associates specializing in growth strategy and international market expansion, has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with NormannPartners , a Stockholm-based firm renowned for its expertise in strategy and scenario planning for over 20 years.This partnership unites two globally engaged consultancies with complementary strengths. NormannPartners, with a strong legacy of working with global industry leaders and multilateral institutions, brings a deep bench of professionals with strategy design and execution expertise. Anchora, with its multinational footprint and diverse team spanning key markets in Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas, will extend NormannPartners’ reach into North America and emerging markets while gaining access to NormannPartners’ global client networks.The two firms were introduced through the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, where executives from both sides first explored the potential for collaboration. After months of negotiation beginning in December 2024, the agreement marks a new era of cross-continental synergy.“Our collaboration with NormannPartners is a meeting of minds and missions,” said Joe C. Lopez, Founder and CEO of Anchora Advisory. “They bring an unmatched track record in strategic foresight and resilience planning. With Anchora’s strength in growth architecture and market penetration, we’re excited to help their clients unlock new opportunities globally and to introduce our clients to NormannPartners’ exceptional depth in strategic insight.”With Anchora’s North American roots and NormannPartners’ deep European presence and roots in Nordic Management and Strategy theory, the collaboration will allow both firms to offer expanded, holistic solutions to clients navigating uncertainty, transformation, and global expansion.“This partnership with Anchora is a natural evolution for us,” said Per Schiemann Larsson at NormannPartners. “As our clients face increasingly complex strategic challenges and are under pressure to not only create robust strategy, but also execute it, having a trusted partner who can guide them into new markets with new offerings, with clarity and precision, is essential. Anchora brings that capability and a bold, forward-thinking mindset that aligns with our own.”The agreement enables increased client value with joint delivery models, positioning both firms to offer end-to-end solutions spanning strategy, risk management, market entry, and sustainable growth.“Anchora and NormannPartners share a belief in curiosity, rigor, and real-world results,” Lopez added. “This isn’t just a deal, it is a global partnership built to shape the future of consulting.”About Anchora AdvisoryAnchora is a premier advisory firm established to empower businesses in navigating the complexities of the global market. Born from the esteemed University of Oxford, Anchora combines the expertise of a diverse team of seasoned business leaders and industry specialists. With a focus on growth, internationalization, and the innovative use of technology, Anchora is dedicated to guiding organizations towards success in emerging markets, particularly in Africa, the Middle East, and the Global South. Leveraging cutting-edge strategies and insights, Anchora partners with businesses to unlock new opportunities and drive transformative outcomes in a rapidly changing world. For more information, visit https://www.anchoraadvisory.com/ About NormannPartnersNormannPartners is a strategy consulting firm with hubs in Stockholm, London and Zurich, with over 20 years of experience helping global organizations navigate strategic transformation and uncertainty. World-leading in bespoke scenario-based strategy and innovation capability building, the firm advises some of the world’s leading corporations across all sectors and geographies, as well as public sectors and multilaterals, as they face high-stakes complexity. NormannPartners combines their clients’ own deep insights with its unique multi-sector perspectives and input from its external global expert network of leading companies, institutions, think-tanks and academics across the globe. NormannPartners supports leaders in designing robust strategy through co-creation, system thinking, and actionable foresight. The firm’s roots in design thinking and strategic exploration position it as a trusted partner for navigating both growth and disruption. For more information, visit https://www.normannpartners.com/

