Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Governor Kathy Hochul directed state office buildings and landmarks to illuminate in the colors of the Pride flag and raise LGBTQ+ progress Pride flags today, June 1, to celebrate New York’s LGBTQ+ community and mark the beginning of Pride month. The Governor also issued a proclamation designating June 2025 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the Empire State. The Pride flag will be raised at the State Capitol, the Empire State Plaza and the Governor’s Executive Mansion.

“New York is the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement — members of the community have marched for equality since 1969, and every year one of the world’s largest Pride marches takes place in New York City,” Governor Hochul said. “Now more than ever, we are fighting to protect LGBTQ+ rights and protections — all New Yorkers deserve to be safe, heard and valued regardless of who they love or how they identify. New York is proud of its history and will always celebrate Pride.”

The following State landmarks will illuminate various colors of the Pride flag on June 1 and June 23-30, and Capital region landmarks will be lit the weekend of June 7-9:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

The Pride flag will be flown at the following State agencies and office buildings throughout New York State:

New York State Capitol

Empire State Plaza

Governor’s Executive Mansion

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

New York State Office of General Services

New York State Department Of Transportation

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities

New York State Workers' Compensation Board

Hampton Plaza

Harriman Campus

Ten Eyck

Binghamton State Office Building

Dulles State Office Building

Henderson-Smith State Office Building

State Preparedness Training Center (Oriskany)

Homer Folks Facility

Senator John H. Hughes State Office Building

Utica State Office Building

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building

Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building

Hudson Valley Transportation Management Center

Perry B. Duryea State Office Building

Additionally, Governor Hochul announced that the Pride flag will be flown at the following State parks across New York State:

Allegany State Park

Artpark

Bayard Cutting Arboretum

Belmont Lake State Park

Bethpage State Park

Caleb Smith State Park

Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve

Clermont State Historic Site

Connetquot River State Park

DF Riverbank State Park

FDR Four Freedoms State Park

FDR State Park

Gantry Plaza State Park

Green Lakes State Park

Hamlin State Park

Hempstead Lake State Park

Hither Hills State Park

Jones Beach State Park

Lake Taghkanic State Park

Letchworth State Park

Marsha P Johnson State Park

Mills-Norrie State Park

Montauk Downs State Park

Niagara Falls State Park

Orient Beach State Park

Philipse Manor Hall

Planting Fields State Park

Robert Moses State Park

Roberto Clemente State Park

Saratoga Spa State Park

Shirley Chisholm State Park

Sunken Meadow State Park

Taconic State Park State Park

Valley Stream State Park

Wellesley Island State Park

Throughout her positions in local and state government, Governor Hochul has championed policies and made investments to support marginalized New Yorkers. A national leader in advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, she signed legislation to make New York a safe haven for LGBTQ+ youth and paved the way for an Equal Rights Amendment to be embedded in the New York State Constitution.

The LGBTQ+ community has been no stranger to the Trump administration’s attacks and the federal government’s pursuit to strip away rights and protections from people who are trying to be themselves. These attacks have dismantled years of civil rights progress and advocacy, rolling back protections for LGBTQ+ individuals and sheltering accessibility to information for individuals who are seeking to learn more about their identity and receive gender-affirming care.

Every year, New York City is home to one of the world’s largest Pride marches and Pride events in the world. This year, the Pride march will take place on June 29 — annually, the last Sunday in June — and throughout June, Empire State Development’s Division of Tourism/I LOVE NY will continue to encourage tourists to discover all the events and destinations awaiting them across New York State through I LOVE NY LGBTQ. The I LOVE NY LGBTQ website features travel guides, blogs and a Pride event calendar with events taking place throughout New York State. For more information on LGBTQ travel and Pride events, click here.